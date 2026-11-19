Busta Rhymes is celebrating a major Grammy moment after receiving two nominations, marking his first recognition from the Recording Academy in more than 20 years. The legendary rapper shared his emotional reaction, expressing gratitude for the honor and acknowledging the late producer J Dilla.

“I haven’t been nominated for a Grammy in over 20 years. I don’t know how to explain this shit, it’s crazy yo. Thank you for honoring me and J Dilla.” – Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes got emotional after receiving two #GRAMMY nominations today ❤️



“I haven’t been nominated for a Grammy in over 20 years. I don’t know how to explain this shit, it’s crazy yo. Thank you for honoring me and J Dilla.” pic.twitter.com/Mr0YpcZOyF — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 17, 2026

In Rap, Best Rap Performance nominates “Good Flirts” by Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar, and Momo Boyd, “ErrTime” by Cardi B, “Run It Back!!” by De La Soul and Nas, “LET ‘EM KNOW” by T.I., and “Body” by Don Toliver.

Best Melodic Rap Performance includes “This Woman” by Busta Rhymes, “Safe” by Cardi B and Kehlani, “girl, get up.” by Doechii and SZA, “E85” by Don Toliver, and “Watching Us” by Wale and Leon Thomas III.

Best Rap Song highlights “E85,” “ErrTime,” “girl, get up.,” “LET ‘EM KNOW,” and “Spend Dat.” Best Rap Album features DILLAGENCE II by Busta Rhymes, AM I THE DRAMA? by Cardi B, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops by Rapsody, OCTANE by Don Toliver, everything is a lot. by Wale, and BULLY – DELUXE by Kanye West.