Walk into an optician’s shop and you can try on a dozen pairs of glasses in a few minutes. Some look good straight away. Others sit awkwardly on your nose or make your face look different from what you expected. You can take them off, pick up another pair and see the difference for yourself.

Shopping online doesn’t offer that kind of immediate feedback. You have product photos, measurements and, in some cases, virtual try-on tools. What you don’t have is the chance to feel the weight of a frame or find out whether its arms press behind your ears.

That hasn’t put everyone off. The American Optometric Association told the FTC that more than 44% of adults who bought eyeglasses in 2020 used the internet to help them, compared with 22% in 2017. Buying glasses online has clearly become more familiar, but choosing the right pair still takes a little work.

The trick is knowing which details you can check before ordering and which ones you’ll only discover when the glasses arrive.

What a Mirror Tells You That a Screen Doesn’t

Trying on glasses is about more than appearance. You can see whether the frame is too wide, whether it sits at the right height and whether it feels comfortable. A few minutes in front of a mirror can tell you quite a lot.

Online, you have to piece that information together. Photos show the general shape and colour, while virtual try-on tools can give you an idea of how a frame might look on your face. They’re useful for narrowing down a selection, but they can’t reproduce the feeling of wearing glasses.

When comparing Eyebuydirect online glasses, for example, you can look at frame styles and dimensions before deciding which ones are worth considering. Those details help with the initial choice, but they won’t tell you whether a nose bridge will feel comfortable after a few hours or whether the arms will leave pressure marks.

Lens position is another matter. Glasses need to sit correctly in front of your eyes, and a frame that keeps slipping down your nose can affect how you look through the lenses. This is particularly important for prescriptions that require more precise fitting measurements.

You can get a good idea of what a frame will look like online. Working out whether it will feel right is harder, which makes the measurements of your current glasses a useful place to start.

Fit Is Easier to Measure Than You Think

Take a look at a pair of glasses you already wear comfortably. On the inside of one arm, you’ll usually find three numbers. These refer to lens width, bridge width and arm length, all measured in millimetres.

A marking of 52-18-140, for instance, means the lens width is 52 mm, the bridge is 18 mm and the arms are 140 mm long. It’s a small detail, but it gives you something concrete to compare when browsing other frames.

If your current pair fits well, look for similar measurements. You don’t necessarily need identical numbers, but large differences can change how the glasses sit. Frames that are too narrow may press against your temples. If they’re too wide, they can feel loose and slide around.

The bridge deserves attention, too. A frame that doesn’t sit properly on your nose can become irritating surprisingly quickly. The shape of the bridge matters alongside its width, so don’t rely on the numbers alone when comparing different designs.

Then there’s pupillary distance, usually shortened to PD. It measures the distance between the centres of your pupils and helps the lab position the lenses correctly. Many adults have a PD somewhere between 54 and 74 mm, although the measurement varies.

Not every prescription includes it. If yours doesn’t, ask your optician to measure it or check whether the retailer provides instructions for measuring it at home. The Federal Trade Commission’s guidance on prescription eyewear explains that PD is needed to fit glasses, whether you buy them in a shop or online. It’s not a figure worth guessing, since incorrect positioning can affect visual comfort.

The Things You Can’t Judge From a Photo

A frame can look perfect on screen and still disappoint when it arrives. The colour may be different in daylight, the material may feel heavier than expected, or the shape may not suit your face quite as well as the virtual image suggested.

Frame material makes a difference. Metal designs often feel different from acetate or plastic ones, and even two frames made from the same material can have noticeably different weights. If the retailer lists the weight, check it. Customer reviews and photos can also help, especially when people mention how the glasses feel after wearing them for a while.

Your prescription is worth considering before you settle on a frame, too. Stronger prescriptions can produce thicker lenses, particularly around the edges. A large frame may make that more noticeable and add extra weight. Smaller frames can sometimes help reduce lens thickness, while thinner lens materials offer another option at a higher price.

There’s also the question of how adventurous you want to be. Online collections make it easy to browse styles you might never have picked up in a shop. That’s part of the appeal, but a dramatic change in shape or size is harder to judge when you can’t try it on. If you’re unsure, start with a design close in size and shape to one you already wear. You can always experiment with something different next time.

Are Online Prescription Glasses Accurate?

For years, one concern about buying glasses online was whether the finished lenses would actually match the prescription. Research has found problems, although more recent testing suggests that accuracy has improved.

A 2011 study from Pacific University examined 154 pairs of prescription glasses ordered from ten of the most visited online vendors. It found that 44.8% failed at least one optical or impact test. That’s a substantial proportion of the glasses tested.

A later study, published in Optometry and Vision Science, reported better results. According to Healio’s report on the study, researchers ordered glasses from three online vendors and found that between 8% and 11.2% failed national standards, depending on the vendor. None failed the impact tests.

The difference is encouraging. Still, the newer study didn’t examine everything that matters to someone wearing the glasses every day. It didn’t assess customer satisfaction, lens material quality or how well the frames fitted the people who ordered them.

The College of Optometrists’ position on buying spectacles online also highlights concerns around fit and measurements. Its research found that online spectacles were more likely to fail optical tolerance tests than those supplied by high street practices. It also points to particular difficulties with progressive lenses, where accurate fitting is especially important.

A lens can meet the required optical standards while the frame itself feels uncomfortable. The glasses might be perfectly accurate on paper but still spend most of their time in a drawer because they keep slipping down or pressing against your temples.

Progressive lenses need extra care. Unlike single-vision lenses, they have different viewing zones that need to line up with the wearer’s eyes. Measurements such as fitting height become especially important, making an in-person fitting a sensible option for people ordering this type of prescription for the first time.

The studies offer some reassurance about improvements in prescription accuracy. They don’t answer every question about comfort or fit.

What to Check Before Placing an Order

Start with your prescription. Make sure it’s current and copy the figures carefully. A misplaced decimal point or an overlooked minus sign can cause problems that have nothing to do with the retailer or the frame.

Check your pupillary distance as well. If it isn’t on your prescription, ask an optician for the measurement. Home measurements are possible, but they’re easy to get slightly wrong, so repeat the process if you do it yourself.

The returns policy deserves just as much attention as the product details. Some retailers allow you to return frames that simply don’t suit you. Others have restrictions, particularly when prescription lenses are involved. Find out whether returns cover discomfort and fit issues, or only errors with the order.

If this is your first time buying glasses online, a straightforward single-vision prescription may be a less complicated starting point than progressives. Keep your current glasses until you’re happy with the new pair, too. That way, you won’t be left without a usable pair if the order needs to be corrected or replaced.

When the glasses arrive, check the frame and lenses before wearing them for an extended period. A new prescription can take a little getting used to, but persistent headaches, blurred vision or eye strain shouldn’t be dismissed as part of the adjustment. An optician or eye care professional can check the lenses and assess whether the frames need adjusting.

Can You Find the Right Glasses Online?

Yes, but there’s a difference between finding a frame you like online and finding one you’ll want to wear every day.

Photos and virtual try-on tools help with appearance. Measurements give you a better idea of size, and research suggests that the accuracy of online prescription glasses has improved. Comfort remains harder to predict, though. No product page can tell you exactly how a frame will feel after eight hours of wear.

If you know what fits you, check the prescription carefully and understand the returns policy, ordering online can be a reasonable option. Just don’t treat a convincing product photo as a guarantee.

The best approach is to narrow down your choices on screen, use measurements to rule out unsuitable frames and leave yourself room to make a return if the fit isn’t right. Some things only become clear when the glasses are actually on your face.