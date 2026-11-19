We must continue to salute our legends while we still have them. over the weekend, Gladys Knight concluded her 2026 tour, receiving a standing ovation as rumors have swirled regarding her health.

Knight has been on the road for decades upon decades and according to WBLS, her show to close 2026 dates was special. Earlier this year, Knight shared that she will be pulling back on the shows: “After heartfelt discussions with my team, I recognize that no matter how much I love lifting spirits in song, it’s time for the midnight train to make just a few more stops.”

You can peep the icons celebration below.