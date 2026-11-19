Are we getting our first look into who will be joining JAY-Z on stage at the Super Bowl? According to Page Six, Hov will be tapping a couple of singers, Alicia Keys and John Legend, to join him.

Now we know bringing in Alicia Keys most likely means a performance of “Empire State of Mind.” However, John Legend us an interesting choice as their collaborations are lesser known singles like Kingdom Come’s “Do u Wanna Ride?”

You excited to see either one of these stars or do you prefer someone else?

But in the meantime, don’t look for Dame Dash to be cheering JAY-Z on at the Super Bowl in February. I don’t know why would expect that to happen but Dash made it clear, speaking on The Art of Dialogue. “I’m not going. I don’t have any desire for that,” he said.

“We all know he’s going to bring out Beyoncé, but like you can’t bring, I’m not going. Don’t even call me for the Super Bowl,” Dash added.

“When Dr. Dre and them came out, they brought out the whole team,” Dash said. “So him just coming out there without the team and it could not be so good. And how many times can you bring Beyoncé out?”

Not sure if the call was being extended anyway. You can hear Dash’s latest assessment of JAY-Z below.