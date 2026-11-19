Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean will reunite in Brooklyn this December for “30 Years of The Score,” a one-night concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fugees’ landmark album. The performance is scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 2026, at Barclays Center.

Presented in partnership with Global Citizen and Jay Upscale, the event will also feature opening performances by hip-hop duo Clipse, comprised of Pusha T and Malice, along with additional special guests. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 19, at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.

Hill reflected on the group’s connection to Brooklyn, saying, “Brooklyn is woven into our story. It’s where my mother was born, where Wyclef first landed after leaving Haiti, and where our brother John Forté, RIP, called home.”

Wyclef also highlighted the album’s lasting impact. “Thirty years on, The Score still sounds past, present and future,” he said. “That’s what a classic does. It doesn’t age, it just keeps finding new ears.”

Released February 13, 1996, The Score blended hip-hop, soul, reggae and Caribbean influences, producing enduring hits including “Killing Me Softly,” “Ready or Not” and “Fu-Gee-La.” The album reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, earned seven-times Platinum certification and won two GRAMMY Awards in 1997. It also became the first hip-hop group album nominated for Album of the Year.

The anniversary concert will support Global Citizen’s mission to end extreme poverty. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which supports expanding access to education worldwide.