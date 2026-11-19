SeaWorld is turning up the volume for 2027 with an expanded, coast-to-coast live music series spanning more than 50 full-length shows across its parks in Orlando, San Diego, and San Antonio. Running 60-plus minutes per set and featuring major headlining acts, every performance is included with regular park admission—giving guests the ultimate blend of rides, culinary festivals, animal encounters, and live entertainment.

The nationwide roster spans hip-hop, R&B, country, rock, pop, Latin, reggae, and K-pop, pairing nostalgia-driven favorites with contemporary hitmakers. Headliners across the three parks include Flo Rida, Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Soulja Boy, CeeLo Green, E-40, Taking Back Sunday, Lee Brice, Justin Moore, JoJo Siwa, Skillet, Sugar Ray, Elvis Crespo, Luísa Sonza, and K-pop group EVERGLOW.

“We’re very excited about our concert series for 2027,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. “We’ve booked headline-worthy performers across a broad mix of genres, appealing to a wide variety of music lovers. It’s a thrilling addition to a SeaWorld day, and it really showcases the fun and outstanding value these parks offer.”

Park-by-Park Highlights & Schedules

SeaWorld Orlando – Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series Staged at Bayside Stadium, Orlando’s series features 29 weekend concerts running most Saturdays and Sundays from January 30 through May 16, 2027 (excluding Super Bowl Sunday, Easter, and Mother’s Day).

Jan. 30: Flo Rida | Jan. 31: Lonestar

Flo Rida | Lonestar Feb. 6: Justin Quiles | Feb. 7: Great White & Quiet Riot

Justin Quiles | Great White & Quiet Riot Feb. 13: Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles) | Feb. 20: Proyecto Uno

Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles) | Proyecto Uno Feb. 21: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus & Puddle of Mudd | Feb. 27: Lee Brice | Feb. 28: Skillet

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus & Puddle of Mudd | Lee Brice | Skillet March 6: Shaggy | March 7: Ginuwine | March 13: Daya | March 14: Vengaboys

Shaggy | Ginuwine | Daya | Vengaboys March 20: EVERGLOW | March 21: JoJo Siwa | March 27: Blue Öyster Cult

EVERGLOW | JoJo Siwa | Blue Öyster Cult April 3: Lil Jon | April 4: Gavin DeGraw | April 10: Justin Moore | April 11: Dru Hill

Lil Jon | Gavin DeGraw | Justin Moore | Dru Hill April 17: TBA | April 18: Hot Chelle Rae & Echosmith | April 24: Taking Back Sunday | April 25: Soulja Boy

TBA | Hot Chelle Rae & Echosmith | Taking Back Sunday | Soulja Boy May 1: TBA | May 2: Scotty McCreery | May 8: TBA | May 15: Luísa Sonza | May 16: Grupo Mania

SeaWorld San Diego – Seven Seas & Summer Concert Series Set along Mission Bay at the Bayside Amphitheater, San Diego delivers 16 live concerts spanning spring through late summer.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Ying Yang Twins (March 20), TBA (March 27), Taking Back Sunday (April 3), Lil Jon (April 10)

Ying Yang Twins (March 20), TBA (March 27), Taking Back Sunday (April 3), Lil Jon (April 10) Summer Concert Series: Juvenile (June 5), Soulja Boy (June 12), CeeLo Green (June 19), Chingy (June 26), E-40 (July 10), Keri Hilson (July 17), Travis Porter & Iyaz (July 24), Pete Pablo (July 31), Rick Ross (Aug. 7), TBA (Aug. 14), Jesse McCartney (Aug. 21), Waka Flocka Flame (Aug. 28)

SeaWorld San Antonio – Seven Seas Food Festival Concert Series San Antonio brings seven full-length concerts to its spring calendar from April 11 through May 23, 2027.

April 11: Soulja Boy | April 17: Elvis Crespo | April 25: Skillet

Soulja Boy | Elvis Crespo | Skillet May 2: JoJo Siwa | May 8: Puddle of Mudd & Alien Ant Farm

JoJo Siwa | Puddle of Mudd & Alien Ant Farm May 15: Pop 2000 Tour (featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO)

Pop 2000 Tour (featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO) May 23: Sugar Ray

Tickets & Black Friday Annual Pass Deals

While all shows are included with standard park entry, fans looking for front-row energy can purchase reserved seating upgrades. For music lovers planning to catch multiple shows across the season, an Annual Pass offers the best flexibility—and right now, SeaWorld’s Black Friday Sale is offering up to 65% off Annual Passes for a limited time.

Dates and lineups are subject to change, with additional artists still to be announced. For full schedules, reserved seating, and pass details, visit SeaWorld.com.