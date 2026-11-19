Multi-platinum Atlanta rapper Gunna is officially headed to India, joining the star-studded lineup for Rolling Loud India 2026. The Grammy-nominated MC will make his first-ever live performance in the country when the world’s largest Hip Hop festival returns on December 12 and 13, further expanding his international reach.

Gunna’s addition to the festival represents another significant milestone in Rolling Loud’s continued global expansion, bringing one of contemporary Hip Hop’s most commercially successful artists to a rapidly growing international market. Indian fans will finally have an opportunity to experience the Atlanta rapper’s catalog live, including hits such as “fukumean,” “pushin P,” and “Drip Too Hard.”

Gunna joins Grammy Award-winning Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy and superproducer Metro Boomin among the festival’s marquee attractions, both of whom will also be making their India performance debuts. Grammy-nominated Detroit rapper Big Sean is another notable addition scheduled to perform in the country for the first time.

Produced in partnership with District, Rolling Loud India 2026 will feature an extensive roster of international recording artists alongside some of India’s most prominent homegrown Hip Hop talent.

Burna Boy and Metro Boomin will close out the festival’s opening day on December 12, with additional performances from Big Sean, GoldLink, Dhanda Nyoliwala, slayr, ApolloRed1, Paal Dabba, SoSoCamo, Steel Banglez, Snappy Kaal, and Jorjiana.

Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla returns to headline Rolling Loud India for the second consecutive year on December 13, following his historic performance at the festival’s inaugural edition in 2025. Day 2 will also feature ScHoolboy Q, Seedhe Maut, BabyChiefDoIt, Wazir Patar, Raja Kumari, and NAVZ-47.

Rolling Loud Co-Founder and CEO Matt Zingler emphasized the importance of creating a cohesive festival experience that bridges international and regional Hip Hop communities.

“One thing that really stood out to us in India was how open the fans were to everything. If the music connects, they show up for it. That’s influenced how we’ve approached this year’s lineup – bringing international and Indian artists together across both days and making it feel like one festival, not two different worlds.”

Of the 30 artists announced, more than 10 have Indian roots, representing an array of regional Hip Hop scenes, including Punjabi, Haryanvi, Tamil, Marathi, and Gujarati rap. The lineup also includes Vichaar, Robb Bank$, DJ Five Venoms, DJ EJ, Ravator, The Spindoctor, 2slimey, MC GAWTHI, and Shikriwal.

With Gunna’s addition, Rolling Loud continues to demonstrate Hip Hop’s ability to transcend geographical, linguistic, and cultural boundaries while providing international platforms for emerging regional talent.

Rolling Loud India 2026 is supported by Budweiser 0.0, SHEIN, and HSBC India. Tickets for the 2-day festival are currently available through the District app.