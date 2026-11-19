Some called him 50 Cent before there was a 50 Cent. Others referred to him as “the Robin Hood of the Ghetto,” while the establishment labeled him “the crack city terminator.” To many residents of New York City’s inner-city communities, Larry Davis became a controversial symbol of resistance against police corruption and brutality.

From French Montana and Lloyd Banks to JAY-Z, some of Hip Hop’s most recognizable MCs have referenced his name in their rhymes. His story was considered so significant to American street culture that BET launched its acclaimed documentary series American Gangster with an episode dedicated to his life.

Yet, 40 years after that fateful night in the Bronx, many who have heard the name Larry Davis in their favorite rap songs may not fully understand the history behind his enduring notoriety.

On this date in 1986, 20-year-old Larry Davis engaged in a shootout with NYPD officers who surrounded his sister’s apartment on Webster Avenue in the Bronx. The confrontation left 6 police officers wounded, while Davis miraculously escaped without being shot.

What followed was a 17-day manhunt that captivated New York City and garnered national media attention before Davis surrendered to authorities.

Davis maintained that his life was threatened by corrupt police officers with whom he had allegedly participated in the drug trade. His defense attorneys, William Kunstler and Lynne Stewart, successfully argued self-defense, resulting in his acquittal in 1988 on attempted murder and assault charges stemming from the police shootout. He was, however, convicted on weapons charges.

His acquittal remains one of the most extraordinary verdicts involving an armed confrontation with law enforcement in New York City history.

READ MORE: The Death Of Larry Davis 10 Years Later: Is This The Only Answer To Police Brutality?

Four decades later, the Larry Davis story remains relevant to conversations surrounding police accountability, institutional corruption, self-defense, and the historically strained relationship between law enforcement and Black communities.

While his legacy remains complicated and controversial, his place in New York City street history and Hip Hop folklore is undeniable.

Below is a firsthand account from Shams DaBaron, Davis’ childhood friend and someone who was present in his sister’s Bronx apartment on that historic November night.

Words: Shams DaBaron

November 19, 1986 is a night that forever changed the course of my life. It was the height of the crack epidemic on this cold winter night when I was meeting with my partner and best friend Larry Davis. We were discussing the trip we were taking the next day to California to avoid the heat he was experiencing from some corrupt cops he sold drugs for. For weeks he had been laying low knowing they had a bounty on his head. At the time no one could be trusted. The police were rolling up on anyone associated with Larry to find out where he was.

On this night, I sat with him in his sister’s apartment discussing our plans for the trip we were taking and making final arrangements with one of my associates to restructure some of the business dealings in the street. Larry was in the process of extricating himself from out of that lifestyle of dealing drugs and we were going to refocus our energies totally toward dealing in music. The decision was made months ago, but became complicated once Larry made his plans known to others and the corrupt cops caught wind of his decision to step off with their money. They then put a bounty on his head.

READ MORE: The Larry Davis Story: Is This The Solution To Police Brutality?

As he was explaining what was going on in the streets to my associate, the associate became very scared and verbalized his fears to us, while asking Larry if he himself was in fear for his life. Larry’s reply, “Well, no I’m not scared. The only person I fear is God… Don’t get me wrong, I don’t wanna die, but if it’s my time to die, then so be it…” At this point I’m ready to tune him out and dismiss his words as Larry just talking mess… But then he continued, “One thing, though, I will say is… if they come and kill me, I guarantee you that before I go, I’m a take one of those pigs down with me.”

Hearing him use the term “pigs” is what really caught my attention. It showed that even in the most negative of situations – having been a drug dealer for a group of corrupt NYC cops – Larry was still in some way affected by the pro-Black organizations that gave birth to our generation. The seeds of their struggles were planted in us whether we knew it or not. And to me, it seems, that on that fateful night of November 19, 1986, the spirit of those freedom fighters, and the spirit of that movement, guided his thoughts and actions and helped him overcome the overwhelming force that came to assassinate him.

What is even more significant and what we must keep in mind while Remembering Larry Davis is that on that night of November 19, 1986, Larry became what famed lawyer William Kunstler called “A symbol of resistance to police violence.”

Shams DaBaron

Larry’s Childhood Friend