He may be considered a lame duck President at this point but President Trump is keeping the international political streets talking. Trump made a move out to Shenzhen, China where he had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. What a trio.

The trio had a private closed door meeting, which lasted about a hour and a half. According to CBS News, Russian State Media relayed a positive meeting. Trump brought that energy into the meeting, stating Putin was “his friend.”

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump said. “I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start.”

You can see the moment below.