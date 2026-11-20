50 Cent has scored a major legal victory in Georgia after a federal judge dismissed a multi-million-dollar defamation and emotional distress lawsuit filed against him by a woman claiming to be his estranged half-sister, Monique Mayers.

According to court filings, the U.S. District Court in Georgia granted the G-Unit mogul’s motion to dismiss the case, bringing an end to a legal battle that centered on viral social media posts and family disputes aired online.

Background of the Dispute

Mayers originally filed the lawsuit seeking significant damages, alleging that 50 Cent (born Curtis Jackson) waged an online harassment campaign against her after she publicly claimed to be his biological sister and sought his support.

In her complaint, Mayers accused the rapper and television executive of:

Defamation and Invasion of Privacy: Claiming his social media posts mocking her claims and sharing personal details subjected her to widespread public ridicule and online harassment.

Claiming his social media posts mocking her claims and sharing personal details subjected her to widespread public ridicule and online harassment. Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress: Arguing that his commentary to millions of followers caused severe emotional and reputational harm.

Why the Court Dismissed the Case

In granting 50 Cent’s motion to dismiss, the Georgia court determined that Mayers’ claims failed to meet the strict legal standards required to sustain a defamation or emotional distress lawsuit against a public figure.

Legal counsel for 50 Cent successfully argued that the posts in question constituted non-actionable opinion, rhetorical hyperbole, or commentary regarding matters Mayers had herself placed into the public spotlight—and therefore remained protected under the First Amendment.

Another Win in 50 Cent’s Legal Playbook

Known for never backing down from courtroom battles—or social media commentary—50 Cent adds the dismissal to a growing list of legal wins. Neither 50 Cent nor representatives for Mayers have issued an official public statement following the court’s ruling.