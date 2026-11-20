AllahWise and Darkim Be Allah revisit how each came to the Nation of Gods and Earths on their single featuring Popa Wu.

Official single artwork courtesy of Fame Labs Music. Art direction by Shaka Amazulu The 7th.

A shared history, told in two voices

For listeners discovering A.I.G. through “I-God,” the duo’s history reaches back to RZA’s introduction of the group on the 1998 Wu-Tang Killa Bees compilation The Swarm, Volume 1. Their track “Bronx War Stories” appeared on the gold-selling release, placing AllahWise and Darkim Be Allah within the wider Wu-Tang family. That early chapter returns in the outro of the “I-God” animated video, which features “Bronx War Stories” and connects their past work to the new single.

AllahWise and Darkim Be Allah came to the Nation of Gods and Earths by different routes. On “I-God,” the two members of A.I.G. take turns looking back. Fame Labs Music describes their verses as personal accounts of pursuing Knowledge of Self, a teaching each rapper connects to his own life.

The animated video widens the frame to Harlem, where Allah the Father founded the Nation of Gods and Earths. For a listener coming to that history through hip-hop, the song offers a way in through the experiences of two people who carry those teachings forward.

From the studio to the screen

Shaka Amazulu The 7th connects the sound of the October single to its sleeve. He produced, mixed and mastered the recording and handled the art direction. Calculus contributed the scratches, and Popa Wu appears as the featured guest.

“I-God” comes from Brotherhood of the Wulf III: Omega, the forthcoming final installment of the Wulf trilogy. Fame Labs Music has also announced a remix with Brand Nubian’s Grand Puba, Sadat X and Lord Jamar. The animated video accompanies the original A.I.G. recording.

Release and credits: Fame Labs Music on Bandcamp