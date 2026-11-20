Hboydaman’s label brings ABX! onto its roster ahead of the artist’s debut album.

ABX! has signed to Star Squad Records under Hboydaman, who announced the signing and shared the cover for the artist’s debut album, Finally. Hboydaman said the project will feature Don Toliver. An album release date and full tracklist were not included in the announcement.

The illustrated cover puts the album’s name across a pale blue glow in a dark green forest. A lone figure leans against a tree. The image, shared alongside the signing announcement, offers a first look at the project while the music is still to come.

The announcement adds another artist to Hboydaman’s Star Squad Records roster. Hboydaman previously teamed up with Fetty Wap and Skinnyfromthe9 on “Watching Me,” a single he credits to producer London On Da Track. This time, the focus is on ABX! and a debut already taking shape in public: the label has shared the title, the cover and its first guest announcement.