Bruno Mars is mourning the loss of his father, Peter Hernandez. Hitting Instagram, Mars revealed he passed away.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time. If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music,” Mars shared online. “He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”