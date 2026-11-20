Cam’ron has released his new single, “Optimistic,” now available on all digital streaming platforms. The track will appear on his forthcoming project, Cam’ron Presents: Frederica, scheduled for release in early 2027.

The upcoming album serves as a personal tribute to the rapper’s late mother, Frederica. Its cover art continues that heartfelt theme, featuring an infant photo of Cam’ron alongside his father.

Marking his first new project in years, Cam’ron Presents: Frederica will also be accompanied by a companion film, expanding the veteran artist’s creative vision across music and visual media.