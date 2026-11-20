Harlem’s finest is back, talking to the people as only he can! Cam’ron, the iconic rapper, entrepreneur, and media personality, has released his new single, “Optimistic,” which is now available at all DSPs. You can also watch the video for the new single below.

“Optimistic” will be included on Cam’s highly anticipated forthcoming project, Cam’ron Presents: Frederica, which will be released in early 2027. The album’s title pays tribute to Cam’Ron’s late mother, Frederica, in a deeply personal homage from the legendary artist. The cover art for “Optimistic” plays into that deeply personal angle, as it is a picture of Cam as an infant with his father.

Cam’ron Presents: Frederica marks Cam’s first new project in years, and will be supported by a companion film, further cementing his status as one of hip-hop’s most dynamic creative forces across music and visual media.

From the streets of Harlem to the heights of hip-hop, Cam’ron has built a legacy that stretches across every arena he’s entered. As the architect of Dipset — one of the most trend-setting crews in music history — Cam’ron helped redefine an era of hip-hop with style, charisma, and a singular creative vision that influenced music, fashion, slang, and street culture for a generation. As a solo artist, he has earned platinum and multi-platinum certifications, topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Chart four times, and amassed six gold or platinum albums, delivering some of hip-hop’s most memorable anthems in the process.

Beyond music, Cam’ron has proven himself a force in media and entertainment; a cultural giant and authority that spans across music, fashion, film, television, and digital media. Cam’s podcast, It Is What It Is, and Talk With Flee on Revolt TV have become two of the fastest-growing shows in the culture, drawing millions of viewers and, more recently, during the New York Knicks amazing run to an NBA Championship, on the set of ESPN’s First Take as a commentator. The Harlem icon has masterfully channeled his independent hustle into multimillion-dollar media ventures, cementing his place not only as a music legend but as a bona fide mogul and cultural trendsetter across music, fashion, film, television, and media.