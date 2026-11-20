Yo, Rockstar Games, what gives?! Doja Cat wanted her music on Grand Theft Auto 6 and is feeling left out.

The new video game has taken over the world this week and Doja Cat hit Instagram to state she is “so f-kin bitter” to not be included.

In social media posts she wrote: “@RockstarGames eat my d–k all yall i love your stupid f–kin b—h a– game.”

Another message said “@RockstarGames you broke my heart pinche culero.”

@RockstarGames eat my dick all yall i love your stupid fuckin bitch ass game — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 19, 2026

I would’ve loved to have my music on gta6 i’m so fuckin bitter. — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) November 19, 2026

Rockstar Games unveiled six in-game radio stations and introducing on-demand podcasts to the franchise.

The game will features a diverse soundtrack spanning Latin music, country, African sounds, metal, pop and Southern hip-hop, with each station bringing its own hosts and identity to the fictional state of Leonida.

Cocoteo FM will deliver bachata, merengue, dembow and reggaeton, hosted by El Martillo and La Gata. Back Country Radio, led by MW and Delta Dawne, will focus on renegade country music, while AfroBank FM’s Burna and Palmsy will showcase African music, including amapiano and 3-step.

Metal fans can tune into The Chamber 106.6 with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom, while Flash FM returns as a Vice City pop institution featuring Robyn and Alex. Dirty South Classics, hosted by Trick and Trina, will spotlight regional rap and hip-hop.

Beyond traditional radio, GTA VI will introduce on-demand podcasts for the first time in the series. Players will be able to listen to radio stations and podcasts while driving or walking using newly introduced headphones and earbuds connected to their smartphones.

Fans can preview all six stations through the music section of the official Grand Theft Auto VI website. Rockstar also teased additional details to come, including information about the game’s dynamic score.