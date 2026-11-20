Rising New York rapper, Fergie Baby, has delivered his anticipated GOD IS FROM HARLEM album out now via EMPIRE. The project features Harlem rap legends Ferg, Cam’Ron, Max B, Dave East, Fatman Scoop, and Juelz Santana, further stamping Fergie Baby’s place in the New York rap scene. This era bridges rap authenticity with artistic expression, and features production by Kajun Waters, Hit-Boy, Frankie P, !llmind and more. Listen HERE.

The latest release, “Uptown Shooters N’ Bronx Bombers,” was teased on Instagram Reels that organically generated 100K+ likes and 1M+ views. He drew comparisons to Juelz Santana having paid homage to “Crunk Muzik” which led to him being featured on the official remix out today. Prior to this, Fergie shared “Harlem River Drive” featuring Cam’ron which pays homage to their roots and is characterized by a crisp, emotionally layered beat. Earlier this year, Fergie shared the “Good Day to be in Harlem” remix featuring Ferg which surpassed 1M+ views on YouTube. The collaboration between the two is organic and rooted in shared hometown pride. All of the records have been covered by Billboard, iHeart, VIPER, and Fergie has interviewed with XXL The Break, Okayplayer, and more.

Fergie Baby is the Harlem-born rapper and storyteller redefining New York’s sound through a mix of cinematic visuals, street wisdom, and lyricism. He has accumulated over 3 million streams across DSPs and is passionately aiming to keep the numbers climbing throughout his career with his work ethic and consistency. Fergie is one of the few behind the resurgence of early 2000s lifestyle. The nostalgic feeling of his music stems from the cross-generational feel good music that echoed through his home since a child. He’s collaborated with True Religion, BBC Ice Cream, Roblox, G-SHOCK, Vanson Leathers, and more. Puma Hoops featured his single Vince Barter in their commercial. More of his co-signs include A$AP Rocky, Jermaine Dupri, Rapsody, and Jadakiss to name a few. He also worked alongside Swizz Beatz for the Godfather of Harlem Soundtrack for its final season.

In anticipation of this album he’s been momentous having been visible all year performing at Rolling Loud, Summer Jam, Jordan’s 30 Year Anniversary of Space Jam, New York Knicks Halftime at MSG, and more. He also recently met with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at City Hall. Coming up, Fergie Baby has a GOD IS FROM HARLEM album release event at Gramercy Theatre on November 30.

Tracklist

1. Revered Jimmy Choice Service

2. GODFIDENCE

3. Uptown Shooters N’ Bronx Bombers

4. Good Day to be in Harlem (Feat. Ferg)

5. Harlem River Drive (Feat. Cam’ron)

6. ON MY SOUL

7. LENOX POPPIN’

8. Blown Away (Feat. Max B)

9. TONY OSCAR & GRAMMY

10. Devil Around The Corner (Feat. Dave East)

11. ART DEALER

12. We Back On

13. Harlem 2 Step (Fatman Scoop)

14. Uptown Shooters N’ Bombers Remix (Feat. Juelz Santana)