On this date in 1965, Michael Louis Diamond, better known to the Hip Hop world as Mike D of the legendary Beastie Boys, was born in New York City. As a founding member of one of the most commercially successful and culturally influential groups in Hip Hop history, Diamond helped introduce the culture to an entirely new audience while breaking down racial and musical barriers along the way.

Before becoming a Hip Hop superstar, Mike D got his start in New York City’s hardcore punk scene. Alongside Adam “MCA” Yauch (RIP) and eventually Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, Diamond transitioned from punk rock to Hip Hop, developing an unconventional sound that would forever change the trajectory of popular music.

Under the guidance of Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons, the Beastie Boys released their groundbreaking debut album, Licensed To Ill, in 1986 through Def Jam Recordings. The project became the first rap album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and eventually earned diamond certification from the RIAA.

With timeless selections such as “Paul Revere,” “Brass Monkey,” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” and “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!),” Mike D and his counterparts became international superstars while helping establish Def Jam as a powerhouse in the recording industry.

However, it was the group’s willingness to evolve that ultimately separated the Beastie Boys from many of their contemporaries. Their 1989 sophomore release, Paul’s Boutique, produced alongside the Dust Brothers, initially fell short of the commercial success of their debut but would eventually be recognized as one of the most innovative albums in Hip Hop history.

Mike D’s musical versatility became increasingly apparent on subsequent projects, including Check Your Head (1992), Ill Communication (1994), and Hello Nasty (1998). Returning to his roots as a drummer while maintaining his responsibilities on the microphone, Diamond helped the group blend Hip Hop with elements of funk, jazz, punk rock, and electronic music.

Beyond recording, Mike D helped establish Grand Royal Records and its accompanying magazine, expanding the Beastie Boys’ influence into independent music, fashion, and alternative youth culture.

In 2012, the Beastie Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Hip Hop legends Chuck D and LL Cool J. Sadly, MCA succumbed to cancer just weeks after the induction, bringing the group’s historic recording career to a close.

Mike D and Ad-Rock have since continued to preserve their group’s legacy through the 2018 publication of Beastie Boys Book and the 2020 documentary Beastie Boys Story, directed by longtime collaborator Spike Jonze.

In 2026, Diamond entered another chapter of his musical career with the release of his first official solo album, Thank You, proving that his creative ambitions remain intact more than 4 decades after his introduction to the music industry.

From the underground clubs of downtown Manhattan to selling millions of records worldwide, Mike D’s contributions to Hip Hop have earned him an indisputable place in the culture’s history.

Happy 61st birthday to Mike D from the entire Source Magazine family! Wishing this Hip Hop pioneer many more years of life, health, and creativity!