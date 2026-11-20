On this day in 1970, the second lyrical half of A Tribe Called Quest, Phife Dawg was born. Born Malik Isaac Taylor in Queens, New York, Phife was one-fourth of one of the most influential groups in Hip-Hop culture; A Tribe Called Quest. It’s been almost a decade since Phife lost his battle with diabetes, however, his music will live on for eternity.

On many of ATCQ’s tracks, fans have always rightfully celebrated Q-Tip’s lyricism, but rarely gave Phife Dawg his proper due. In the posthumous honor of his birthday, we have put together a list of five of his hottest verses to shine a light on the unsung lyrical phenom that is Phife Dawg.

5. “Electric Relaxation”

On this timeless selection from A Tribe Called Quest’s 1993 classic Midnight Marauders, Phife Dawg and Q-Tip displayed their undeniable chemistry, effortlessly trading bars over a hypnotic sample of Ronnie Foster’s “Mystic Brew.” While The Abstract brought his signature smooth delivery, the Five Foot Assassin stole the show with his witty, unfiltered approach to courting the opposite sex, dropping unforgettable lines like, “Let me hit it from the back, girl I won’t catch a hernia/Bust off on your couch, now you got Seaman’s Furniture..” And who could forget Phife’s declaration of his multicultural appreciation for the ladies? “I like ‘em brown, yellow, Puerto Rican or Haitian/Name is Phife Dawg from the Zulu Nation..” More than 3 decades later, these bars remain among the most quotable in Phife’s illustrious catalog.

4\. “La Schmoove”

On this classic 1992 collaboration with Brooklyn’s rapid-fire rhyme specialists Fu-Schnickens, Phife Dawg proved that he didn’t need a Tribe Called Quest record to showcase his lyrical supremacy. Appearing on the third verse of the standout single from the group’s debut album, F.U. Don’t Take It Personal, the Five Foot Assassin approached his guest appearance as if his name was on the marquee, immediately setting the tone with, “Now here I go, once again with the ill flow/Other MC’s that rap, their style is so-so..” Despite sharing microphone duties with some of Hip Hop’s most unconventional tongue-twisters, Phife commanded attention with his effortless cadence, witty punchlines, and signature braggadocio, making this one of his most memorable guest appearances.

3\. “Scenario”

Arguably one of the greatest posse cuts in Hip Hop history, this standout selection from A Tribe Called Quest’s sophomore classic, The Low End Theory, featured the lyrical talents of Leaders of the New School alongside the Queens collective. While Busta Rhymes’ explosive closing verse is often credited with stealing the show, it was Phife Dawg who stepped up to the plate first, setting the bar with a clever reference to sports icon Bo Jackson and his popular Nike advertising campaign.

“Ayo, Bo knows this, and Bo knows that/ But bo don’t know jack cause Bo can’t rap//Well what do you know, the Di-Dawg, is first up to bat/No batteries included and no strings attached..”

With his signature combination of sports references, humor, and lyrical bravado, the Five Foot Assassin delivered one of the most recognizable opening verses in Hip Hop history.

2. “Award Tour”

One of the most commercially successful and recognizable selections from A Tribe Called Quest’s 1993 masterpiece, Midnight Marauders, “Award Tour” featured Phife Dawg in rare lyrical form. Over Q-Tip’s infectious production and a memorable hook delivered by De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove (RIP), the Five Foot Assassin showcased his uncanny ability to incorporate pop culture references, clever metaphors, and competitive wordplay into his rhymes.

“I have a quest to have a mic in my hand/without that, it’s like Kryptonite and Superman/So Shaheed come in with the sugar cuts//Phife Dawg’s my name, but on stage, call me Dynomut..”

Phife also took the opportunity to issue a warning to subpar MCs, delivering one of his most memorable dismissals of lyrical mediocrity.

“So, next time that you think you want something here/Make something dope or take that garbage to St.Elsewhere..”

From comic book superheroes to television references, Phife’s ability to transform everyday popular culture into witty punchlines was precisely what made the Five Foot Assassin such a formidable MC.

1\. “Buggin’ Out”

Perhaps the most definitive display of Phife Dawg’s lyrical prowess, this classic selection from A Tribe Called Quest’s 1991 masterpiece, The Low End Theory, marked a defining moment in the Five Foot Assassin’s career. After playing a relatively limited role on Tribe’s debut album, Phife came out swinging on their sophomore effort, establishing himself as a formidable lyrical counterpart to Q-Tip. His opening bars would become synonymous with his identity as an MC.

“Yo microphone check one, two, what is this?/The five foot assassin with the roughneck business/I float like gravity, never had a cavity/Got more rhymes than the Winans got family..”

While his opening verse was an exhibition of clever punchlines and lyrical bravado, Phife’s second verse revealed a more introspective side, addressing the misconceptions surrounding celebrity status while remaining grounded in the everyday realities of the average New Yorker.

“You soar off to another world, deep in your mind/But people seem to take that, as being unkind/’Oh yo he’s acting stank,’ really on the regal?/a man of the fame not a man of the people/believe that if you want but I tell you this much/riding on the train with no dough, sucks..”

From his witty metaphors to his blue-collar sensibilities, “Buggin’ Out” embodied everything that made Phife Dawg such a beloved figure in Hip Hop. He wasn’t just the other MC in A Tribe Called Quest. He was the Five Foot Assassin, and on this record, he made sure the entire Hip Hop world knew it.