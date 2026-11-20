Houston’s music scene has never been short on talent, and rising R&B artist SAMKNIGHT is looking to add his name to the city’s growing list of notable recording artists with the release of his latest single, “Play With Me,” which arrived on November 20, 2026, through Up Above Entertainment.

Known for his commanding vocal delivery, emotionally charged performances, and ability to translate personal experiences into music, SAMKNIGHT is continuing to carve out his own lane in contemporary R&B while remaining connected to the Southern musical culture that helped shape his artistry.

His latest offering, “Play With Me,” explores the complexities of relationships, vulnerability, communication, and the uncertainty that often accompanies romantic connections. Rather than relying solely on traditional R&B themes, SAMKNIGHT approaches the record with a sense of personal reflection, using his songwriting to address the emotional realities that many listeners experience but rarely express.

While his newest release leans into the R&B side of his musical identity, SAMKNIGHT is no stranger to Houston’s Hip Hop community. Throughout his career, the Texas native has established relationships with several recognizable names in Southern rap, including Paul Wall, Baby Bash, GT Garza, Lil Flip, and Yungstar.

Among his notable collaborations is “How Bout Them Stros,” a Houston Astros-inspired record featuring Paul Wall that further connected his musical career to the city’s sports culture.

SAMKNIGHT’s résumé also includes performing the National Anthem before approximately 40,000 fans at a Houston Astros game, appearing at the Harris County Sports Awards, and participating in Houston’s celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary.

His career has also included recognition through Straight Out of Texas 5 and 97.9 The Box’s Hot 5 in the City, along with performances associated with UFC pay-per-view events. These appearances have helped him establish a presence beyond traditional concert stages while introducing his music to audiences across the region.

With “Play With Me,” SAMKNIGHT is looking to build on that foundation while expanding his reach beyond his hometown. The single represents another step in his development as an artist, blending contemporary R&B influences with the authenticity and performance-driven energy that have become central to his musical identity.

Working alongside Up Above Entertainment, the Houston vocalist is preparing additional visuals, live performances, and exclusive content surrounding the release as he continues to introduce his sound to new listeners.

For SAMKNIGHT, the objective remains consistent: build a lasting career without compromising the personal experiences and Southern roots that define his music.

With a growing catalog, established connections throughout Houston’s entertainment community, and a new single now available, SAMKNIGHT is positioning himself for the next chapter of his career.

“Play With Me” was released November 20, 2026, through Up Above Entertainment.