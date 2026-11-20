JAY-Z is bringing his 2004 farewell documentary, Fade To Black, to a new generation of viewers with a free digital release on his official YouTube channel.

The film captures the rapper’s historic November 2003 Madison Square Garden concert alongside behind-the-scenes footage documenting the making of his album.

The release arrives as part of JAY-Z’s ongoing JAŸ-Z30 campaign, celebrating his extensive musical legacy and career accomplishments. Fans can now stream the documentary for free on YouTube.