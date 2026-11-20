LL Cool J is continuing to expand his classic hip-hop empire on the open seas. Following four consecutive sold-out voyages, Rock The Bells and live festival partner Sixthman have officially announced the return of Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience for its fifth sailing in 2027.

The five-day floating festival will set sail aboard the Norwegian Joy from October 27 to November 1, 2027, departing from Miami, Florida, and introducing two new tropical ports of call: Harvest Caye, Belize, and Cozumel, Mexico.

“Four sold-out sailings later, we’re raising the bar again for year five. There’s nothing like being out on the water with hip-hop all around you: the performances, the energy on deck, the late nights, the people. From the moment you board to the moment you step off, it’s a full hip-hop experience, and our team is making this one truly unforgettable.” — LL Cool J

A Heavyweight Lineup Across Hip-Hop Eras

Curated to celebrate the diverse sounds, regions, and eras of hip-hop culture, the initial 2027 lineup brings together icons and fan favorites:

Headliners & Legends: Queen Latifah, Rakim, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, MC Lyte, Talib Kweli, and Trina.

Queen Latifah, Rakim, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, MC Lyte, Talib Kweli, and Trina. Southern & Midwest Standouts: Ying Yang Twins, Devin the Dude, Mia X, Shawnna, and Pastor Troy.

Ying Yang Twins, Devin the Dude, Mia X, Shawnna, and Pastor Troy. East Coast & Lyricist Staples: Little Brother, Camp Lo, Yo-Yo, Philadelphia Freeway, and Jungle Brothers.

Additional surprise guests and special programming are slated to be announced in the coming months.

Beyond the Stage: Comedy, Wellness, and Cultural Programming

Designed as an immersive 360-degree lifestyle vacation rather than a standard concert series, the sailing allows fans to share deck space, themed parties, intimate artist Q&As, and mixers alongside their favorite pioneers:

Hosts: Legendary emcee Roxanne Shanté and SiriusXM host Torae will guide the festival energy throughout the trip.

Legendary emcee Roxanne Shanté and SiriusXM host Torae will guide the festival energy throughout the trip. Comedy Showcases: Stand-up sets featuring Tisha Campbell, Tony Roberts, Daphnique Springs, and Lance Woods.

Stand-up sets featuring Tisha Campbell, Tony Roberts, Daphnique Springs, and Lance Woods. Onboard Wellness: Daytime fitness and wellness sessions led by hip-hop fitness pioneer Big Lez.

Presale and Ticket Dates

With cabins expected to move quickly following four straight sellouts, fans can register now for early access before prices increase for the general public: