Since Louis Vuitton founded his house as a maker of innovative steamer trunks in 1854, the French label has grown into one of the world’s most influential cultural forces. Yet for nearly a century and a half, the maison’s identity was rooted almost entirely in travel goods and leather craftsmanship—until the late 1990s ushered in a new era. Released on November 3, 2026, Louis Vuitton Menswear (Yale University Press) captures that transformation in full, offering the first comprehensive visual archive of the house’s men’s collections.

As the twelfth installment in the acclaimed Catwalk series, the volume is authored by fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen and produced in close collaboration with the house. Across more than 50 collections—spanning Marc Jacobs’s debut ready-to-wear designs through Pharrell Williams’s contemporary spectacles in 2026—the book charts how Louis Vuitton turned menswear into one of luxury fashion’s most closely watched arenas.

Five Visionaries Who Shaped Modern Menswear

The book’s chronological structure opens each era with dedicated profiles of the creative directors who defined Louis Vuitton’s menswear identity, showing how each designer pushed the maison forward while honoring its heritage of travel and savoir-faire:

Marc Jacobs (1997–2013): Introduced the company’s very first ready-to-wear lines, bringing a sleek, urban sensibility to the historic trunk-maker and establishing the foundation for men’s fashion at the house.

Introduced the company’s very first ready-to-wear lines, bringing a sleek, urban sensibility to the historic trunk-maker and establishing the foundation for men’s fashion at the house. Paul Helbers: Worked alongside Jacobs to sharpen the technical tailoring, luxury sportswear codes, and refined silhouettes of the early menswear studio.

Worked alongside Jacobs to sharpen the technical tailoring, luxury sportswear codes, and refined silhouettes of the early menswear studio. Kim Jones (2011–2018): Infused Louis Vuitton menswear with global travel narratives, luxury utilitarianism, and landmark cultural crossovers—most famously the era-defining Supreme collaboration.

Infused Louis Vuitton menswear with global travel narratives, luxury utilitarianism, and landmark cultural crossovers—most famously the era-defining Supreme collaboration. Virgil Abloh (2018–2021): Reimagined luxury codes through streetwear, architectural tailoring, and cultural storytelling, reshaping the global conversation around modern menswear.

Reimagined luxury codes through streetwear, architectural tailoring, and cultural storytelling, reshaping the global conversation around modern menswear. Pharrell Williams (2023–Present): Continues to expand the house’s cultural footprint with lavish, theatrical runway presentations that merge dandyism, Americana, and high-craft tailoring.

Inside the Catwalk Archive

Following the creative director profiles, every individual collection is introduced with a concise essay detailing its key inspirations, cultural references, and design highlights. Those essays anchor more than 1,200 curated runway photographs—showcasing the garments, footwear, bags, jewelry, set designs, and the models and celebrities who wore them down the catwalk.

True to the Catwalk series’ signature craftsmanship, the hardcover edition is finished with a deluxe cloth binding and ribbon markers, giving it the durability of a studio reference guide and the presence of a coffee-table centerpiece. Whether you are a fashion student studying archival silhouettes or a collector looking for a definitive record of contemporary menswear, it brings nearly three decades of runway history together in one volume.