Bogalusa, Louisiana rapper FG Famous is back home after serving time in federal prison, marking his return with an emotional tribute to his late friend and fellow hometown artist JayDaYoungan.

According to an announcement from Zero to 60 Entertainment, FG Famous was released from custody on November 16, 2026, after serving time in connection with a 5-year federal firearms sentence. His return represents a new chapter for the Louisiana recording artist, whose career and personal history have remained closely connected to the Bogalusa Hip Hop community.

Rather than celebrating his freedom with a public appearance or industry event, FG Famous spent part of his first night home visiting the gravesite of JayDaYoungan, bringing flowers to honor the memory of the rapper who was also one of his closest friends.

The 2 artists came up together in Bogalusa, developing a friendship that extended beyond their shared musical ambitions. Their connection became part of the foundation of a local rap movement that helped bring national attention to the small Louisiana city.

JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, was fatally shot in Bogalusa on July 27, 2022, at just 24 years old. His death sent shockwaves through the Southern Hip Hop community, particularly among those who watched his rise from a local talent to a nationally recognized recording artist.

For FG Famous, visiting his friend’s final resting place was a personal acknowledgment of that bond and the years they spent pursuing their dreams together.

Zero to 60 Entertainment welcomed the rapper’s return in a statement, expressing appreciation for the fans, family members, and community supporters who stood behind him during his incarceration.

The company also emphasized the importance of remembering JayDaYoungan while celebrating FG Famous’ homecoming, extending its condolences and continued support to the late rapper’s loved ones.

FG Famous’ return comes as he prepares to reconnect with his family, hometown, and supporters after an extended absence. While Zero to 60 Entertainment has not announced specific new music or performance plans, his release opens the door for the next chapter of his career.

For the Bogalusa Hip Hop community, the homecoming carries additional significance, bringing one of its own back while remembering another whose life and career ended far too soon.

Welcome home, FG Famous, and rest in peace to JayDaYoungan.