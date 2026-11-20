Marlon Jackson, older brother of Michael Jackson and former Jackson 5 member, has revealed he has been battling stage four prostate cancer for four years.

During an appearance on The Farah Shammas Podcast, the singer opened up about his diagnosis and outlook.

“I’ma break some news to you that you don’t know and tell people right now: God has me. He already he told me he has me. I’ve had cancer for four years,” he shared.

According to Variety, Jackson also discussed his lifestyle changes, including walking regularly and avoiding sugar.

“My doctor said, ‘You’re doing so much better than I thought.’ Bad grass don’t die, so I’m gonna be around for a long time.”