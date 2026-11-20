“Do What You Like” captures a mindset that has become increasingly important to Marso Speaks as he develops his music-based career. The newly released single takes its central phrase from a sample used in the production, while also reflecting the way Marso has chosen to structure his life and creative work.

Working from home and earning his living as a music engineer has given Marso the freedom to pursue things he genuinely enjoys. Independence became part of the record’s identity, turning a simple phrase into an idea that runs throughout the song.

“I live by the motto of doing what you like and doing what you want,” says Marso. That became the foundation for a record that approaches independence with a sense of personality. “Do What You Like” makes people question whether their lives should be determined by the norms of society.

“It means do not let societal norms dictate what you do with your life,” he explains. “DO WHAT YOU LIKE!!”

Building the Record From a Sample

The track also gives Marso Speaks an opportunity to reflect on his growing identity as a producer. While working in Logic Pro X in his studio, he began by choosing a sample from Splice that had the phrase that later became the basis of his record. The artist didn’t use the sample as it is, but rather chopped it down till he got only the words “Do What You Likes ”. He then created the drums based on the sample and the rest of the production.

In this way, the development of the instrumental and the concept went together. As opposed to working with an already defined theme of the lyrics, he decided to work with the sounds, allowing the production to shape the idea of the record. Such a method is quite typical for him. He starts with the instrumentation, which suggests the emotions to be expressed, and from there Marso writes the lyrics. Here, the sample has done the job of providing both.

Marso also plans to offer listeners a closer look at the production through a future beat breakdown, giving insight into how the track was constructed.

More Playful Aspect of Marso Speaks

Although a majority of Marso’s music reflects on his own life experiences, “Do What You Like” gives him room to create in a different and more relaxed way. The exchange between Marso and the female voice in the track brings about a playful relationship, especially when she tells him to do what he wants, and he replies, “okay.” That is how he introduces the personality of the track without complicating things too much. He wanted the song to be entertaining while at the same time passing the underlying message of its title.

For Marso, the track was a chance for him to give fans an insight into another side of him that they had never experienced before. He even decided to experiment by including live drums, which he would love to do in a video of him performing with a live band.

A lyric that summarizes the thought Marso had while making the track is “I think my mind made up, returning all my favors. So if they owe me, pay up, or imma see you later.”

Turning Independence Into the Next Chapter

With “Do What You Like,” Marso Speaks is beginning to move toward a broader stage in his career. He’s spent a lot of time creating his style and working behind the scenes as a producer and engineer. But now, he wants to spend some time focusing on gaining a following, playing live shows, and sharing his music with others.

He wants to gain real fans, who love the music enough to integrate it into their daily lives. “I want to get more opportunities to perform, more opportunities to just be seen,” Marso mentions.

This new single represents one step toward that goal. Additional singles are already on the way, along with a “Deuces Freestyle” planned for YouTube. With more music on the horizon from Marso Speaks, “Do What You Like” is an excellent start for an artist who has built his career on his own terms.

Listen to “Do What You Like,” out now: