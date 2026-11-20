Nick Cannon is pulling back the curtain on his unconventional family life. Netflix has officially released the first trailer for the 46-year-old media mogul’s upcoming reality series, Raising the Cannons, ahead of its December 18, 2026 premiere.

The eight-episode docuseries follows Cannon as he juggles his sprawling entertainment empire, ongoing health battles with lupus, and his daily effort to remain present for his 12 children across six households—alongside the mothers of his children: Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, Bre Tiesi, Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, and ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“I have a relationship with six women and 12 children. This is a world that I created, and I have to deal with everything that comes with it.” — Nick Cannon in the Raising the Cannons Trailer

Tension Among the Mothers Over Blended-Family Expectations

While Cannon expresses his desire for all of his children to build close sibling bonds and for the mothers to coexist harmoniously, the trailer makes clear that several of the women aren’t buying into a picture-perfect blended fantasy.

Rejecting the “Happy Family” Narrative: LaNisha Cole—who shares four-year-old daughter Onyx Ice with Cannon—pushes back directly against forced harmony, stating, “I don’t need to create this false narrative like we’re one big happy family when we’re not.”

LaNisha Cole—who shares four-year-old daughter Onyx Ice with Cannon—pushes back directly against forced harmony, stating, “I don’t need to create this false narrative like we’re one big happy family when we’re not.” Territorial Humor and Boundaries: Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, who shares son Legendary with Cannon, insists she isn’t competing with the other mothers—before joking, “Sure, I may hide Nick’s car keys to keep him from going to the other women’s houses, but… who wouldn’t?!” Meanwhile, Alyssa Scott admits she didn’t initially grasp the full scope of Cannon’s overlapping relationships when she first entered the picture.

Twins Moroccan and Monroe Question Their Dad’s Lifestyle

Some of the trailer’s most candid moments come from Cannon’s oldest children—15-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with Mariah Carey.

Offering blunt perspective on their father’s choices, Moroccan openly questions the long-term reality of managing six separate households:

“This lifestyle, I don’t think it’s sustainable in any way.” — Moroccan Cannon

Monroe also weighs in during an emotional reflection on her parents’ past, telling Cannon that if he hadn’t had so many children with other women, he and Carey might have reconciled—prompting Cannon to admit that his own “ego drove me away from Mariah.”

All eight episodes of Raising the Cannons will stream exclusively on Netflix starting Friday, December 18, 2026.