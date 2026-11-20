Patrick Stewart, the celebrated actor known for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor X in Marvel’s X-Men films, has died at 86. His official cause of death was confirmed following his passing on Thursday, Oct. 28.

His longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, announced his death in an Oct. 29 statement, revealing that Stewart died “following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.”

Stewart’s performances across television and film made him a recognizable figure in science fiction and superhero entertainment.