Ok, conspiracy theorists put your tin foil hat on. Amid massive outages across various tech and aviation platforms, Sean Cairncross is being removed as the White House national cyber director.

The details are a bit sketch as of now but President Trump is believed to had remained steadfast in support of Cairncross. An insider stated he “fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position as he lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job.”

At the moment, Kirsten Davies, the Senate-confirmed chief information officer at the Defense Department, will take over in an interim role.

According to CNN, Davies acknowledges the U.S. “stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected.”

“Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come …but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future,” Davies added. “Under President Trump’s leadership we will have a more secure, resilient; and supercharged technological future.”