From getting her foot in the door as a Roc Nation intern to becoming one of the entertainment industry’s most accomplished attorneys, Shardé Simpson has built a career defined by determination, business savvy, and a commitment to helping artists protect their creative interests.

With more than 15 years of experience in entertainment law and 4 Billboard Top Music Lawyer honors to her credit, Simpson has represented some of the biggest names in the music business, including Meek Mill, Rod Wave, H.E.R., and Roc Nation co-founder Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith. Now, as the founder of The Simpson Group PLLC and the innovative artist-focused platform Hello Wilma, Simpson is using her expertise to make the business side of entertainment more accessible to independent creatives.

On November 4, Simpson’s professional journey came full circle when she returned to the Roc Nation family, this time as a respected industry executive and guest speaker at Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

Speaking to students enrolled in the school’s Legal Aspects of the Music Industry course, Simpson offered firsthand insight into the realities of entertainment law, entrepreneurship, and the importance of understanding the business behind the music.

Her discussion traced her career from an internship at Roc Nation to negotiating and navigating the legal complexities surrounding some of today’s most recognizable recording artists. Simpson emphasized that success in the entertainment industry requires more than talent or academic credentials, stressing the importance of perseverance, adaptability, networking, and taking advantage of internships and opportunities that may not initially appear to align with one’s career goals.

Beyond her work representing established artists, Simpson also discussed the inspiration behind Hello Wilma, a platform she created to help independent musicians and creatives gain access to essential legal and business resources without the barriers that often accompany traditional legal representation.

Through features such as agreement templates, copyright timestamping, and educational tools, Hello Wilma aims to give emerging artists a better understanding of their rights while providing practical resources to help them navigate an increasingly complicated music industry.

In an additional gesture toward the next generation of entertainment professionals, Simpson extended complimentary access to Hello Wilma to students at the Roc Nation School, allowing them to explore the platform’s resources firsthand.

Simpson’s return to Roc Nation represents more than a successful career milestone. It also illustrates the importance of creating opportunities for aspiring professionals who may one day become the attorneys, executives, managers, and entrepreneurs responsible for shaping the future of the culture.

For Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment, the visit reinforced its mission of connecting classroom instruction with real-world industry experience, giving students direct access to professionals who have successfully navigated the same business they hope to enter.

For Simpson, the transition from intern to mentor is a testament to how far persistence, preparation, and the right opportunities can take someone in an industry where relationships and knowledge can be just as valuable as talent.