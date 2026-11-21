On this date in 2000, the legendary Wu-Tang Clan returned with their third studio album, The W, released through Loud Records and Columbia Records. Following the monumental success of their 1997 double album Wu-Tang Forever, the Staten Island collective faced the challenge of maintaining their dominance in Hip Hop while navigating the individual careers and personal struggles of its 9 members.

Released on November 21, 2000, The W marked a return to the gritty, stripped-down production that helped establish the Clan as one of Hip Hop’s most formidable collectives. While Wu-Tang Forever featured more elaborate arrangements and cinematic production, RZA revisited the haunting soul samples, rugged drum patterns, and dark atmosphere that defined their groundbreaking debut, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

One of the most significant challenges surrounding the album was the ongoing legal troubles of Ol’ Dirty Bastard. With ODB facing numerous legal issues and periods of incarceration, his participation was limited to a single appearance on “Conditioner,” which also featured Snoop Dogg. Despite his absence from much of the project, the remaining members maintained the group’s unmistakable chemistry, delivering the sharp lyricism and unconventional flows that made Wu-Tang a household name.

The 13-track album featured standout selections such as “Protect Ya Neck (The Jump Off),” “Gravel Pit,” “Careful (Click, Click),” “Hollow Bones,” and “I Can’t Go To Sleep,” the latter featuring soul legend Isaac Hayes. The album also included appearances from Redman, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Junior Reid, and Snoop Dogg, bringing together an impressive lineup of Hip Hop and reggae talent without compromising the Clan’s signature sound.

“Gravel Pit” became one of the group’s most recognizable international hits, while “Protect Ya Neck (The Jump Off)” served as a reminder of the lyrical chemistry that made Wu-Tang’s original lineup so influential. Tracks like “I Can’t Go To Sleep” showcased the group’s ability to address social issues and historical struggles through vivid storytelling and emotionally charged production.

Commercially, The W debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The project was eventually certified platinum by the RIAA, further solidifying Wu-Tang’s commercial staying power at a time when Hip Hop was experiencing unprecedented mainstream success.

Although The W did not match the sales figures of Wu-Tang Forever, it received widespread critical acclaim and earned recognition from several major music publications as one of the year’s strongest Hip Hop releases. Its darker production and emphasis on lyrical craftsmanship reinforced the group’s ability to evolve without abandoning the foundation that made them legends.

More than a quarter-century later, The W remains an essential chapter in Wu-Tang Clan’s historic catalog. With RZA behind the boards and the Clan delivering their trademark lyrical warfare, the album demonstrated that even amid legal troubles, individual success, and changing industry trends, the Wu-Tang sword remained as sharp as ever.

Salute to RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard for giving Hip Hop another timeless piece of Wu-Tang history.

Wu-Tang Forever!