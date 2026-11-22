While most artist-and-fashion collaborations simply place a single graphic onto an existing silhouette, Two Sides. One Story. transforms luxury accessories into dual-sided wearable art. For this exclusive six-piece collection, Parisian street artist Jo Di Bona and Miami-based luxury upcycler Philip Karto joined forces on authenticated vintage Louis Vuitton bags—each contributing an independent interpretation of a shared theme on opposite sides of the same piece. To experience the full narrative, viewers must physically turn the bag.

Known for his signature “pop graffiti” aesthetic, Di Bona brings the vibrant, layered language of collage, spray paint, and bold color honed on the streets of Paris to one face of each bag. On the reverse, Karto answers by hand inside his Miami atelier, working on vintage trunks and bags that his team has meticulously deconstructed and rebuilt from the inside out. Every piece is co-signed by both artists.

The collection unfolds across three distinct thematic chapters:

Icons Reimagined: Beyond the Frame (featuring Salvador Dalí and the Mona Lisa, $15,000) and Paris, Reinvented (celebrating the city and its iconic monuments, $15,000).

Beyond the Frame (featuring Salvador Dalí and the Mona Lisa, $15,000) and Paris, Reinvented (celebrating the city and its iconic monuments, $15,000). The Art of Rebellion: Unapologetic (honoring Frida Kahlo, $12,000) and Rebel Icon (paying tribute to Salvador Dalí, $10,000).

Unapologetic (honoring Frida Kahlo, $12,000) and Rebel Icon (paying tribute to Salvador Dalí, $10,000). The Wild Within: Untamed (the tiger, $8,000) and Born to Reign (the lion, $8,000).

Strictly one-of-a-kind, no design will ever be reproduced. Each bag is individually numbered, registered with Karto’s atelier, and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. Alongside the six bags, the duo will unveil a seventh centerpiece work: an original metal sculpture priced at $50,000, which will be completed and signed live by both artists during the debut.

“These bags had already lived a life before they reached my atelier. Jo gives them a second one,” said Philip Karto, who founded his eponymous Miami studio in 2017. “Each one is a conversation between the two of us, and you cannot have that conversation twice.”

“Sharing is what matters most to me, and a bag is the most shared canvas there is,” added Jo Di Bona. “It goes to dinner, to the street, to the airport. The painting travels.”

The partnership builds on Di Bona’s internationally recognized career—having won the EDF Foundation’s first prize for graffiti in 2014, exhibited among the earliest street artists at the United Nations in New York, and created the poignant Paris mural honoring the victims of the November 2015 attacks—as well as his previous Miami appearances with Street Art for Mankind in 2017 and 2018.

Two Sides. One Story. will officially debut on Monday, November 30, 2026, at an invitation-only private unveiling in Miami during Art Week.