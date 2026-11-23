We have officially hit that time of year when your favorite jailed celebrity’s Thanksgiving meal is revealed. First up: Diddy.

Puff is behind bars for another year, this time at FCI Allenwood Low and Page Six has highlighted his Turkey Day dinner: tofu stir fry.

Rounding out his menu will be mashed potatoes, gravy, candied sweet potato casserole, sage and onion stuffing, and green bean casserole. On the dessert end, Diddy will get served pecan pie, while cranberry sauce and dinner rolls.

After Diddy’s prison release date was cut a few times, it is now seeing a push back. The release date for the Bad Boys mogul has been adjusted from Jan. 21, 2028 to March 2, 2028. This follows a report that the rapper has been receiving and paying for special treatment behind bars.

According to TMZ, Diddy was returned to solitary confinement at FCI Fort Dix after he was in possession of a cell phone, Hennessy, and was tossing money around to get massages and gourmet jail meals from other inmates.

Additionally, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ordered to pay NBCUniversal nearly $478,000 in attorneys’ fees following the dismissal of his $100 million defamation lawsuit over the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

A New York judge ordered Combs to pay $477,700.50 to NBCUniversal, Peacock and production company Ample, considerably less than the $990,292 the defendants had requested after successfully fighting the lawsuit.

Combs’ representative Juda Engelmayer emphasized that reduction in responding to the ruling.

“Yes, Sean was ordered to pay approximately $478,000 in attorneys’ fees, but that is only half the story,” Engelmayer said, noting that NBCUniversal had initially sought nearly $1 million and arguing that the court found substantial portions of the company’s billing excessive and unreasonable.

Combs filed the lawsuit in February 2025, accusing NBCUniversal, Peacock and Ample of defaming him through Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. His complaint challenged several allegations presented in the documentary, including claims surrounding the death of his former longtime partner Kim Porter and allegations involving underage women. Combs maintained that the documentary presented false and defamatory claims and sought at least $100 million in damages.

The case was dismissed in April under New York’s anti-SLAPP law by Justice Phaedra F. Perry-Bond, who subsequently directed the defendants to seek reimbursement for attorneys’ fees. Combs appealed the dismissal and argued that the fee determination should be delayed until that appeal was resolved.

His attorneys also challenged the amount NBCUniversal sought, arguing that a reasonable award should not exceed $166,769.25. After several rounds of filings over the legal expenses, the court ultimately settled on $477,700.50, cutting NBCUniversal’s request by more than half.

The fee dispute also comes amid a separate legal disagreement between Combs and Sher Tremonte, the law firm that challenged NBCUniversal’s billing on his behalf. The firm recently sought to withdraw from another civil case involving Combs while alleging that he owed a substantial amount in unpaid legal fees and had stopped cooperating.

Combs has disputed that characterization, maintaining that he changed attorneys because he believed he was being overcharged for expenses he had not authorized.

While the latest ruling leaves Combs responsible for another significant legal bill, his representative is emphasizing that the court rejected more than half of what NBCUniversal originally sought. Meanwhile, Combs’ appeal of the underlying dismissal remains a separate issue as he continues challenging the outcome of his $100 million defamation case.