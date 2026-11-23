Harlem-born recording artist Fergie Baby is bringing sharp lyricism, unmistakable Uptown style, and authentic New York storytelling to a new generation of hip-hop with his debut album, God Is From Harlem. Bridging the gap between classic New York street energy and modern viral momentum, the project arrives as fans and industry elites alike rally behind him as the next heatmaker destined for Harlem’s Mount Rushmore.

Before becoming a signed EMPIRE artist with over 10 million music streams and views, Fergie Baby built his foundation directly in the neighborhood that raised him. Growing up inspired by Uptown legends like Dipset, Max B, and A$AP Mob, he played basketball, organized local parties, and stayed deeply rooted in the community. After playing basketball and earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Penn State Hazleton—followed by stints working office and legal-sector jobs—he began rapping for fun around 2018, gaining early traction with tracks like “Neaky” and “Bleachers.”

His breakthrough came through sheer persistence and self-funded visuals. While working as an intern and studio assistant at EMPIRE, Fergie Baby recorded music and shot videos right inside the office—a hustle that caught a label executive’s attention and led to his official signing in February 2025.

In a recent conversation with journalist Courtney Brown, Fergie Baby opened up about carrying the torch for New York and whether he feels the weight of representing Uptown on a global stage:

“Was there pressure repping your city while the entire world is watching?” — Courtney Brown

“No pressure at all, to be honest. I was already doing parties in Harlem and known for that, so I kept the momentum going.” — Fergie Baby

At first glance, hip-hop fans compared his cadence to a lost Dipset member, until his remix with Juelz Santana proved he is operating in a lane entirely his own. Across God Is From Harlem, Fergie Baby serves up a rich gumbo of bars, charisma, and unmistakable NYC vibes, backed by a heavyweight lineup of New York icons—including Cam’ron (“Harlem River Drive”), A$AP Ferg (“Good Day to Be in Harlem”), Juelz Santana, Dave East, Max B, and the late Fatman Scoop (“Harlem 2Step”), alongside standout tracks like “Art Dealer.”

His rise has been fueled by both viral moments—including a September 2026 TikTok clip of him rapping while walking out of a New York park ballfield that sparked a widespread trend—and major live stages. Following a roaring halftime performance at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks, and an appearance at Summer Jam, Fergie Baby is gearing up to headline New York City’s Gramercy Theatre on November 30—a show poised to have the entire building tilting.

With his hunger and old-soul determination bringing back an energy hip-hop has been missing, Fergie Baby isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Stay tuned for Part 2 of Courtney Brown’s interview, as word is already circulating that Fergie Baby is preparing a rapid follow-up to his debut album.