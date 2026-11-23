Leroy Boseman, father of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, has died at 82 following what his family described as a “brief illness.” He passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, with the family announcing his death Saturday through media contact Camille Davis.

Leroy was remembered as a devoted husband to Carolyn and father to Derrick, Kevin and the late Chadwick. According to his obituary from Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home in Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman was originally from Belton.

Throughout his life, he worked at a textile factory and operated an upholstery business.