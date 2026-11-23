Photo Credit: Wilbert Roberts

Award-winning pop artist Lika O gave guests an early listen to five unreleased songs at a private party in Beverly Hills on November 19, leaving them to decide which track should reach the public first. Their choice was not the one many had anticipated. The track that received the most votes—“Tainted”—is set for its first release through Warner Music. It is also the song that had already been selected as the official soundtrack for an upcoming vertical drama in which Lika O will play the lead role.

The evening began at The Cellar BH with a red-carpet Q&A hosted by American film producer David Dubinsky. After the interview, guests heard the five tracks and were each given the chance to cast an anonymous vote for their favourite. There were no public declarations of preference or visible tally for others to follow; everyone made their selection privately. When the votes were counted, a less expected choice came out on top, determining which of the five songs would become Lika O’s next release.

The track will also have a place in a vertical drama directed by Romane Simon. Lika O is set to lead the series, allowing her to bring her performance experience beyond music and into scripted storytelling. While her work as a recording artist centres on vocal expression and musical interpretation, acting calls for a different kind of presence, one shaped by character, dialogue and the demands of a scene. The project places both sides of her creative work in the same production. The series title and further production details have not yet been announced.

Among the guests were Rehan Jalali,Ajay Stevens, Siame OC, Mike Macoul, Chris Breed, Damon Sharpe, David Longoria, Robert Eibach and Rob Prior, and other people from the entertainment industry. Lika O’s manager, music executive Rob Terell of Rocstar World, also flew in from Atlanta to attend.

The Cellar BH, an underground private members’ club in Beverly Hills, provided the setting. Between the listening sessions, guests had time to mingle, while DJ Mictlan played a live set. The format left room for conversation as well as the music preview, without turning the evening into a conventional public launch.

Fragrance was another part of the event. Wasee The Scent, a Southern California artisan perfume house founded by Farah Wasi Ghatala, brought a selection of its small-batch perfumes for guests to sample. The brand had also created a signature fragrance bearing Lika O’s name especially for the occasion. Her full-glam makeup for the evening was by celebrity makeup artist Diana Tonoyan.

By the end of the night, the guests had settled the first-release question, though “Tainted” itself remains unreleased. Its next appearance will be through Warner Music, followed by its place in Romane Simon’s vertical drama. The track that surprised the room will now be heard by an audience far beyond the one that voted for it in Beverly Hills.