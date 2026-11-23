MacFour used to sing New Edition’s “Candy Girl” on camera. On ill Pleasures, the four McKenney brothers stick to songs of their own. The eight-track EP, released July 24 through MacFour Ent, arrives in the same year the group marks 16 years of performing together.

The brothers started out in Baltimore and made Covington, Georgia, their home base. Kevin “KJ,” K’Von “Kool,” Kaliv “Dancer” and Keith “Duck” McKenney have kept the same lineup since they began performing in 2010. New Edition was an early influence, and you can trace it through the group’s choice of covers. Their official channel also has takes on Tevin Campbell’s “Alone With You” and LL Cool J’s “Loungin’ (Who Do Ya Love).”

The brothers had a hand in writing and producing ill Pleasures. They introduced it with “I’m The One,” and the EP includes “Swing My Way,” “Dreaming and Scheming” and “Slow Down.” At 21 minutes, it’s a short introduction to a group that has been working on its sound for years.

For a quick sense of how far back that work goes, pull up the “Candy Girl” cover before playing the EP. The brothers once used someone else’s song to show how well they could sing together. Now they have a catalog that does the job for them.