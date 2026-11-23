Don Toliver performs onstage during the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

More than 12,000 concertgoers were evacuated from Manchester’s Co-op Live arena on Sunday night, November 22, after an unknown irritant was released inside the venue during a performance by rapper Don Toliver.

Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident shortly after 10 p.m. local time as attendees reported coughing, choking, and eye and respiratory irritation following a strong odor in the crowd. Toliver left the stage and house lights came up before fans were directed to exit the building, with emergency services saying the evacuation was completed safely early Monday morning and the arena underwent precautionary decontamination.

Medics assessed dozens of attendees at the scene (with figures varying across initial agency reports) and at least one person was taken to the hospital, though authorities reported no fatalities or serious injuries. While early speculation pointed to tear gas, police have not confirmed the exact substance and are investigating how it entered the venue.

The scare carries heightened sensitivity in Manchester, where a 2017 suicide bombing following an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured hundreds more. That tragedy reshaped live-event security across the U.K. and underscored why rigorous screening, rapid emergency coordination, and swift crowd evacuations are vital to preventing panic and saving lives in densely packed arenas.

Following the incident, Toliver announced on Instagram Stories that his scheduled concert at London’s The O2 on Monday, November 23, would be moved to December 15 to prioritize safety, while urging fans not to bring dangerous items to shows.

Ticket holders for the Manchester performance were slated to receive automatic refunds.