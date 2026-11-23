The TN classification, created under NAFTA and continued under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), lets citizens of Canada and Mexico work in the United States temporarily in certain professional jobs. Because there is no annual cap, hiring doesn’t depend on a yearly selection, though timing still depends on the filing route and the case.

Eligibility is narrow, and approval is never automatic. Below are the TN visa pros and cons for U.S. employers and for the Canadian and Mexican professionals they hire. More on TN applications is available at https://tnvisaexpert.com/.

Why the TN Visa Appeals to So Many Employers and Workers

According to USCIS, a person may qualify for TN status if they:

are a citizen of Canada or Mexico

work in a profession listed in the USMCA, in a position that requires that profession

have a prearranged full-time or part-time job with a U.S. employer

hold the qualifications to practice that profession

Each period of stay lasts up to three years, and extensions are available while the person still qualifies and the stay remains temporary.

The route differs by country. Canadians don’t need a visa. They can present their documents to a CBP officer at certain ports of entry or preclearance locations, or their employer can file Form I-129 with USCIS first. Mexican citizens must first obtain a TN visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate and then apply for admission.

Advantages for Employers

One of the main TN visa benefits employers get is flexible timing. Without a cap season, a company can hire when it needs someone.

TN doesn’t require the labor condition application used for H-1B workers. For Canadian hires, the employer can either support an application at the border or file Form I-129, and premium processing is available for that petition.

TN also covers part-time roles, and a professional can work for more than one employer if each obtains its own approval.

Drawbacks for Employers

The role has to match a profession on the USMCA list, and officers look at the actual duties, not the job title. A position called “engineer” that consists mostly of sales may not qualify. Many listed professions require a bachelor’s degree or a specific license, and work experience generally can’t replace a required degree.

A support letter should describe the duties, the length of the job, and the candidate’s education, and some applicants also need a credentials evaluation. At the border, a Canadian’s application is decided on the spot, so it’s wise to leave room in the start date in case of a denial.

A significant change in duties later on can require a new filing, and TN can’t be used by someone setting up a business they essentially own and run alone.

Advantages for Employees

For an eligible professional, the main TN visa advantages are fewer steps and, often, a faster start. A Canadian accountant with a qualifying degree and a clear offer letter may be able to apply at the border without filing anything in advance.

TN status can be extended from inside the United States through an I-129 filed by the employer, or by leaving and applying for readmission.

A spouse and unmarried children under 21 can come along in TD status. They are allowed to study in the United States.

Drawbacks for Employees

TN status depends on the job it was approved for. To move to a different employer, the new employer files its own petition, a Canadian applies again at the border, or a Mexican citizen applies for a new visa. In most cases, work for the new employer can’t start until that approval comes through.

Temporary intent is one of the biggest TN visa limitations. Applicants must show they plan to leave when the job ends. TN status itself doesn’t lead to a green card. Some TN holders later apply for permanent residence through a separate process, but steps in that direction can make later renewals or entries harder.

Each extension is reviewed again, so a past approval doesn’t guarantee the next one. TD family members are not permitted to work.

When TN Is the Right Choice and When Another Visa Fits Better

TN usually works well when the profession is clearly listed, the degree matches the job, and the plan is to work in the U.S. for a defined period.

Other categories can make more sense in some cases:

Most new H-1B petitions fall under an annual cap of 65,000 plus 20,000 for U.S. advanced degree holders. Starting with the FY 2027 cap season, selection among cap-subject registrations is weighted by wage level. H-1B also allows holders to pursue a green card at the same time.

L-1 may fit employees transferring to a U.S. branch or affiliate after at least a year of work with the related company abroad within the past three years.

O-1 may fit people who can document extraordinary ability under its own criteria.

The search “is TN visa worth it” has no single answer. It comes down to the specific job, the hiring timeline, eligibility, and whether the person hopes to settle in the U.S. long term.

How a TN Visa Lawyer Helps You Weigh the Trade-Offs

A lawyer who handles TN cases can check whether the job fits a listed profession and whether the candidate’s degree matches it. They can also review the support letter and explain which filing route fits a Canadian or Mexican applicant.

This matters most in less clear-cut cases, such as a role with mixed duties or plans for permanent residence. No lawyer can promise an approval.

Conclusion

For eligible Canadian and Mexican professionals, TN offers hiring without a cap or selection and the option to extend. The trade-offs are a fixed list of professions, close ties to one job, and the need to keep the stay temporary. Before deciding, it’s worth discussing the specific role and long-term plans with a TN visa lawyer.

This article is general information, not legal advice. Immigration rules change, and each case depends on its facts.