Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to make history both on and off the diamond, becoming the first Major League Baseball player to secure a career-long endorsement agreement with an athletic apparel company after extending his partnership with New Balance.

The Boston-based footwear and apparel giant announced the historic agreement on Friday (November 20), placing the 4-time MVP in an exclusive category of global sports icons that includes Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Damian Lillard, all of whom have secured lifetime endorsement agreements with major athletic brands.

Jordan, James, Durant, and Ronaldo have established lifetime partnerships with Nike, while Lillard signed his lifetime agreement with Adidas in 2024. Ohtani now joins that distinguished company as baseball’s first athlete with a comparable endorsement arrangement.

There is, however, one important distinction. While the other athletes’ agreements extend beyond their playing careers, Ohtani’s New Balance extension specifically covers the remainder of his time as an active Major League Baseball player.

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Ohtani, who originally signed with New Balance in 2023, has become one of the company’s most recognizable global ambassadors, helping the brand expand its presence in professional baseball and international markets, particularly his native Japan.

As part of the new agreement, New Balance will rename its Sports Research Lab in Boston the Shohei Ohtani Sports Research Lab, recognizing the 32-year-old superstar’s involvement in developing performance footwear, apparel, and innovative equipment designed for elite athletes.

“When I first joined New Balance, they saw me as more than just an athlete, and that relationship has only grown stronger over time,” Ohtani said in the company’s official announcement.

“There is a lot of trust in our relationship and I’ve always felt like a true partner whether I’m testing products, sharing feedback or helping shape new ideas. I’m excited to extend our partnership for the remainder of my playing career and honored to have the Sports Research Lab carry my name. I look forward to continuing to work together and seeing what we can accomplish.”

Ohtani’s involvement with New Balance extends well beyond traditional endorsement appearances. The Japanese two-way sensation has worked directly with the company’s designers and researchers to develop his signature footwear and apparel collection, incorporating feedback from his unique experience as both a pitcher and hitter.

New Balance President and Chief Marketing Officer Chris Davis emphasized that the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to working alongside athletes rather than simply using their names to market products.