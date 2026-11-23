On this date in 1999, Queensbridge’s own Nas released his fourth studio album, Nastradamus, through Ill Will Records and Columbia Records. Arriving just 7 months after his third album, I Am…, the project marked another significant chapter in the career of one of Hip Hop’s most celebrated lyricists, even as the legendary Queens MC found himself navigating one of the most challenging periods of his recording career.

Originally envisioned as part of an ambitious double-album concept alongside I Am…, Nastradamus took shape after widespread bootlegging disrupted Nas’ original plans. With much of the intended material circulating before its official release, the QB wordsmith returned to the studio to record new music, ultimately delivering a project that would become one of the most debated releases in his extensive catalog.

The 15-track album showcased Nas’ versatility, balancing the gritty street narratives that made him a household name with the more commercially accessible sound dominating Hip Hop at the close of the 1990s. Standout selections included the reflective “Project Windows,” featuring legendary soul singer Ron Isley, and the Timbaland-produced “You Owe Me,” featuring R&B superstar Ginuwine. The title track, “Nastradamus,” also became one of the project’s most recognizable records.

Behind the boards, Nas enlisted an impressive production lineup that included Timbaland, DJ Premier, Havoc of Mobb Deep, and Dame Grease. Their contributions gave the album a mixture of soulful storytelling, rugged East Coast production, and the polished, futuristic sound that was becoming increasingly popular as Hip Hop approached the new millennium.

Commercially, Nastradamus continued Nas’ winning streak, debuting at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and earning platinum certification from the RIAA less than a month after its November 23, 1999 release. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and longtime fans who measured every Nas release against the monumental standard of Illmatic and It Was Written, the album demonstrated his ability to maintain a strong commercial presence during an increasingly competitive era in rap.

While Nastradamus may not receive the same universal praise as some of Nas’ earlier masterpieces, its place in Hip Hop history remains significant. The project captured an MC caught between preserving the authenticity of his Queensbridge roots and adapting to an industry undergoing a major commercial transformation. It also helped set the stage for the next phase of his career, including his eventual return to critical acclaim with 2001’s Stillmatic.

Now, 27 years after its release, Nastradamus remains a reminder that even the most celebrated artists experience creative transitions, industry pressures, and moments that challenge their artistic direction. Through it all, Nas continued building a catalog that would ultimately solidify his position among Hip Hop’s greatest MCs.

Salute to Nas for delivering another memorable chapter in Hip Hop history and continuing to represent Queensbridge on the world stage more than 3 decades into his career.