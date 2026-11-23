On this date in 1994, Newark, New Jersey’s own Redman unleashed his second studio album, Dare Iz a Darkside, through Def Jam Recordings, delivering one of the most unconventional and sonically adventurous projects of his career. Following the success of his 1992 debut, Whut? Thee Album, the Funk Doc took his signature humor, gritty lyricism, and unpredictable personality into a darker, more psychedelic direction that separated him from just about every MC in the game.

With Redman taking a commanding role behind the boards alongside his mentor Erick Sermon, Dare Iz a Darksideembraced a murky, funk-driven sound built around distorted samples, heavy basslines, and unconventional arrangements. Drawing inspiration from the musical experimentation of Parliament-Funkadelic, Red created an atmosphere that was simultaneously chaotic, humorous, and haunting, giving listeners an unfiltered glimpse into his increasingly complex creative world.

Even the album’s artwork made a statement. Inspired by Funkadelic’s legendary 1971 album Maggot Brain, the cover featured Redman buried up to his neck, visually reinforcing the project’s darker themes and his willingness to push Hip Hop’s artistic boundaries.

The album featured standout selections such as “Rockafella,” “Can’t Wait,” “Can I Get Witcha,” “Bobyahed2dis,” and “Cosmic Slop,” with Redman delivering his trademark combination of animated punchlines, streetwise observations, marijuana-inspired humor, and unpredictable storytelling. “Can’t Wait” would become one of the project’s most recognizable records, while “Rockafella” showcased the Funk Doc’s ability to transform classic funk influences into rugged East Coast Hip Hop.

Commercially, Dare Iz a Darkside debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, eventually earning gold certification from the RIAA. Its success demonstrated that Redman could maintain a loyal audience without compromising the unconventional style that made him one of Def Jam’s most distinctive artists.

Although the album’s darker atmosphere and experimental production initially divided some listeners, Dare Iz a Darksidehas since developed a devoted following among Hip Hop purists who appreciate its originality and uncompromising approach. The project also helped establish Redman as more than an animated lyricist, showcasing his abilities as a producer and creative visionary capable of constructing an entire musical universe around his personality.

Now, 32 years after its November 22, 1994 release, Dare Iz a Darkside remains one of the most unique entries in Redman’s catalog and an essential piece of 1990s East Coast Hip Hop history. At a time when many artists were following established formulas, the Funk Doc was creating his own, proving that originality, lyrical skill, and fearless experimentation could coexist on the same record.

Salute to Redman, Erick Sermon, and the entire Def Squad family for delivering a timeless piece of Hip Hop history that continues to resonate more than 3 decades later.