On this date in 1993, Long Beach’s own Calvin Broadus Jr., better known to the Hip Hop world as Snoop Doggy Dogg, unleashed his highly anticipated debut album, Doggystyle, through Death Row Records and Interscope. Arriving on the heels of Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking 1992 masterpiece The Chronic, the album introduced Snoop as a full-fledged solo superstar and helped solidify the West Coast’s dominance during one of Hip Hop’s most transformative eras.

After stealing the spotlight with his laid-back delivery and unmistakable vocal presence on The Chronic, Snoop had already become one of the most recognizable new voices in rap before releasing his own album. With Dr. Dre handling production, Doggystyle expanded the G-Funk sound through Parliament-Funkadelic-inspired grooves, heavy basslines, soulful melodies, and the smooth street narratives that would become synonymous with Death Row’s signature sound.

The album’s unforgettable cover art, illustrated by Joe Cool, introduced fans to an animated version of Snoop’s canine alter ego, complete with cartoon characters and imagery that reflected the project’s streetwise humor, sexual themes, and unmistakable Long Beach identity.

Musically, Doggystyle delivered one classic after another. The infectious “Gin and Juice” became a defining anthem of the 1990s, while “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” established Snoop’s solo identity with its unforgettable George Clinton-inspired funk. “Doggy Dogg World,” featuring Tha Dogg Pound and The Dramatics, showcased the album’s connection to classic soul, while “Lodi Dodi” offered Snoop’s West Coast interpretation of the Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh classic.

Then there was the unapologetically explicit “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None),” featuring Nate Dogg, Kurupt, and Warren G, a record that became one of the most recognizable party anthems in West Coast Hip Hop history.

Beyond its undeniable commercial appeal, Doggystyle introduced listeners to a roster of artists who would help define Death Row’s golden era, including Tha Dogg Pound, The Lady of Rage, RBX, and Nate Dogg. Their contributions helped transform the album into more than a solo debut, making it a showcase for an entire movement emerging from Southern California.

Commercially, the project was nothing short of historic. Doggystyle debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling approximately 803,000 copies in its first week, establishing a record at the time for the fastest-selling debut album. It eventually earned quadruple-platinum certification from the RIAA, cementing Snoop’s arrival as one of the biggest stars in the music industry.

Even with its overwhelming success, Doggystyle did not escape critical scrutiny. The Source awarded the album 4 mics, with reviewer Reginald Dennis suggesting that the project narrowly missed the magazine’s coveted 5-mic distinction because portions of it felt rushed. Nevertheless, its impact on Hip Hop culture would ultimately extend far beyond any initial review.

Released before the East Coast-West Coast rivalry reached its most contentious period, Doggystyle helped establish the musical identity and commercial influence that made Death Row Records one of the most powerful labels of the decade. Its combination of Dre’s innovative production, Snoop’s effortless delivery, and the collective talent surrounding the project created a blueprint that generations of West Coast artists would follow.

Now, 33 years after its November 23, 1993 release, Doggystyle remains an undisputed cornerstone of G-Funk and one of the most important debut albums in Hip Hop history. From its iconic artwork to its timeless records, the album continues to represent a defining moment when Long Beach, Compton, and the entire West Coast commanded the attention of the music world.

Salute to Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tha Dogg Pound, Nate Dogg (RIP), The Lady of Rage, RBX, Suge Knight, and the entire Death Row family for delivering a timeless piece of Hip Hop history that continues to influence the culture more than 3 decades later.