A fire performer reportedly fell down a flight of stage stairs while handling flaming props during Usher and Chris Brown’s Nov. 21 concert at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

According to TMZ, video from the show’s second night captures the performer twirling fire while walking backward before falling down the stairs.

The performer’s condition remains unknown. Live Nation and representatives for both artists had not responded to TMZ’s requests for an update at the time of its report.

yeah it’s time to wrap this tour up. pic.twitter.com/90ZF7PHtve — ✰ (@layahsfanta) November 22, 2026

Also in while on stage at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome for the New Orleans stop of his R&B tour with Chris Brown, Master P gave the legend a No Limit Chain.