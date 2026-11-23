Choosing an SEO partner can shape how customers find your business. The right firm can help attract qualified visitors, improve website performance, and turn search traffic into revenue. However, different companies need different types of expertise.

The best SEO agency in 2026 depends on your industry, website size, competition, and growth objectives. This list compares ten established SEO companies, their advantages, limitations, and suitability for different business needs.

How We Selected the Agencies

We reviewed ten firms based on their industry experience, technical capabilities, service specialization, and documented client results.

The selection also considers how each company approaches emerging search technologies, including AI-generated answers. Established market presence, transparent processes, and measurable business outcomes were important factors.

Top 10 SEO Agencies to Consider in 2026

1. SeoProfy: Technical Work and International Expansion

For companies competing across demanding markets, SeoProfy provides technical SEO, international search strategies, AEO, GEO, and performance-focused optimization. Operating since 2012, the strategic, ROI-focused agency works with eCommerce, SaaS, financial services, legal businesses, and enterprise websites. Its services address technical errors, weak commercial pages, and search visibility losses. SeoProfy also develops proprietary tools for analyzing websites and backlinks. In one project involving over one million pages, the agency reported 65% organic traffic growth within 12 months of a website migration.

Pros Cons Technical SEO expertise for complex websites Comprehensive campaigns may exceed small budgets International and multilingual optimization capabilities Technical implementation may require developer support Published results tied to business growth

2. iPullRank: Enterprise SEO and Content Engineering

iPullRank specializes in solving technical and content challenges for large organizations. Its services combine website architecture, content engineering, audience research, and AI search optimization. The agency works closely with development and marketing teams to improve how search engines discover and interpret complex websites. Its approach is particularly relevant to businesses managing extensive content libraries or multiple digital properties. Projects often involve detailed research and substantial internal coordination.

Pros Cons Advanced technical optimization and content engineering Complex projects require internal resources Experience with enterprise website architecture May be excessive for small websites AI search and relevance engineering capabilities

3. Siege Media: Content Marketing and Organic Authority

Siege Media combines SEO consulting with content production, digital PR, and generative engine optimization. Its campaigns focus on creating useful resources that attract organic visitors and earn relevant media coverage. The agency works with SaaS, fintech, eCommerce, and other digital brands. It also supports product page optimization and content design. Its current service model emphasizes sustained investment in high-quality content rather than isolated publishing tasks.

Pros Cons Integrated SEO, content, and digital PR Content retainers start at $8,000 monthly Strong editorial and creative production capabilities Requires sustained content investment Experience with competitive digital industries

4. WebFX: SEO With Revenue Measurement

WebFX offers SEO as part of a broad digital marketing portfolio covering paid advertising, content, and website optimization. Its RevenueCloudFX technology helps businesses connect marketing activity with customer and revenue data. The agency provides services for local companies, national brands, and enterprise organizations. This combination is useful when marketing teams need to demonstrate commercial returns from organic search. Its integrated model can also support businesses managing several acquisition channels.

Pros Cons Proprietary revenue tracking technology Initial SEO commitment lasts six months SEO, PPC, and content services available Broad packages may exceed narrow requirements Experience across numerous business industries

5. Jellyfish: Global SEO and Integrated Marketing

Jellyfish is an international digital marketing company combining organic search, paid media, analytics, and marketing technology. Its optimization services connect technical optimization with content strategy and customer journey analysis. The company also provides training and expertise in generative engine optimization. This broad approach supports large brands operating across different countries and marketing channels. Companies seeking only technical audits should establish whether a smaller engagement is available.

Pros Cons Global SEO and integrated marketing expertise Broad services may complicate project scope AI search optimization and professional training Less suitable for isolated SEO tasks Strong paid and organic search coordination

6. OuterBox: SEO for Online Retailers

OuterBox specializes in eCommerce SEO, combining search optimization with website development and conversion improvements. Its work addresses product catalogs, category pages, technical restrictions, and platform migrations. The agency supports Shopify, Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, and other online retail systems. For Bambi Baby, OuterBox reported 102% quarterly organic revenue growth. Its combination of search optimization and development is valuable when stores need practical website changes alongside strategic recommendations.

Pros Cons Specialized knowledge of eCommerce platforms Retail focus may not suit service businesses SEO and website development capabilities Complex store projects require technical coordination Documented organic sales improvements

7. Victorious: Organic Search and Content Optimization

Victorious concentrates on SEO services covering technical improvements, content development, keyword research, and link building. Its campaigns aim to strengthen visibility for commercially relevant searches rather than attract traffic without clear intent. The agency also offers website migration assistance and answer engine optimization. Its focused service portfolio suits businesses with established products that need better organic performance. Organizations seeking extensive paid advertising support may require additional providers.

Pros Cons Dedicated focus on organic search Limited broader advertising coverage Technical audits and migration expertise Content programs require ongoing investment SEO content and AI visibility services

8. Builtvisible: Enterprise SEO and Technical Consulting

Builtvisible provides technical optimization, content strategy, and digital PR for established brands. Its work includes international optimization, website migrations, technical audits, and search performance forecasting. Acquired by Brave Bison in 2025, the agency operates within a wider marketing group while maintaining its specialist search capabilities. Its experience with large websites makes it relevant to organizations undergoing major platform changes or restructuring their digital presence.

Pros Cons Technical consulting and migration experience Enterprise projects require team coordination International SEO and forecasting capabilities Specialist scope may exceed basic SEO needs Established expertise in complex website projects

9. SmartSites: SEO for Growing Businesses

SmartSites combines SEO, web design, paid advertising, and conversion tracking. Established in 2011, the agency works with retailers, local companies, professional services, and growing national brands. Its services include Google Business Profile optimization, technical improvements, content development, and link building. SmartSites also provides reporting through its Client Hub, helping businesses monitor search traffic alongside calls, leads, and sales.

Pros Cons Search optimization and web development under one provider Monthly SEO plans start at $2,600 Local search and lead tracking capabilities Broader campaigns need careful scope management Experience across varied business sectors

10. Screaming Frog: Technical SEO and Digital PR

Screaming Frog is both an SEO agency and the developer of the widely used SEO Spider crawler. Its consulting services cover technical audits, website migrations, search marketing, content, and digital PR. The company’s software can identify hundreds of website issues, supporting detailed technical analysis. Screaming Frog works with businesses ranging from smaller companies to major brands. Its technical specialization is especially useful when crawlability, indexing, or website architecture restricts search performance.

Pros Cons Proprietary website crawling technology Technical projects require implementation resources Search optimization audits and migration experience Full marketing integration may need extra support Technical SEO combined with digital PR

Summary Table

Agency Primary specialization Typical client needs Main business objective SeoProfy Technical, GEO and international SEO Competitive markets, large websites Organic revenue growth iPullRank Enterprise content engineering Complex website architecture Search visibility at scale Siege Media Content and digital PR Content-driven acquisition Authority and organic demand WebFX Search optimization and analytics Multichannel marketing Revenue attribution Jellyfish Global integrated marketing International campaigns Coordinated search performance OuterBox eCommerce SEO Large product catalogs Online sales growth Victorious Organic search optimization Search and content improvements Qualified organic traffic Builtvisible Technical optimization consulting Website migrations Search performance recovery SmartSites SEO and web development Local and growing businesses Leads and conversions Screaming Frog Technical auditing Indexing and crawling issues Website search health

Conclusion

The question of what is the best SEO agency in 2026 has no single answer for every organization. SeoProfy is well suited to complex technical and international projects, while iPullRank and Builtvisible offer enterprise expertise. Siege Media emphasizes content, OuterBox specializes in eCommerce, and WebFX connects search with revenue measurement.

Jellyfish supports integrated campaigns, Victorious focuses on organic optimization, SmartSites serves growing businesses, and Screaming Frog brings specialist technical knowledge. A good decision starts with clear priorities and measurable business goals.