A Toronto producer starts the year recording vocals for friends and charging for mixing sessions. By summer, a track has gained traction, the producer is collecting streaming royalties through DistroKid, and a small run of merchandise is selling through Shopify. Before the year ends, a brand partnership brings in enough money to make incorporation worth considering.

From the outside, it looks like one career gaining momentum. Behind the scenes, however, the money may have been earned by two different taxpayers. That distinction can become important long before anyone sits down to prepare a tax return.

Your Stage Name Doesn’t Decide Who Reports the Income

An independent artist can build a recognizable name without creating a separate legal company. A stage name on a record sleeve, a business name on an invoice, and a Shopify storefront might all belong to one person. Registering a name alone does not make those earnings corporate income.

When it comes to end-of-year tax planning, small business platform Wave notes that your business structure dictates where income is reported. A sole proprietor reports business income on their personal tax return, whereas a corporation operates on its own fiscal year and must file a T2 return within six months of year-end.

These are Canadian rules, and they highlight a distinction that creative entrepreneurs can easily overlook. A Canadian sole proprietor generally includes business earnings and related expenses on a personal income tax return, typically using Form T2125. A Canadian corporation, by contrast, has its own tax obligations and reports the income the company earns. Whether the artist performs under a nickname or a registered brand does not decide which return applies.

That means a producer can operate a serious business without having a corporation. It also means incorporating doesn’t automatically move every revenue stream, contract, and previously recorded track into the new company’s accounts. The legal arrangements behind the work matter more than the name fans see.

What Changes When the Work Moves Into a Company?

Let’s say the producer goes into business for itself in September, eight months after being self-employed. Let’s say the producer goes into business for itself in September, eight months after starting out on their own.

The studio bills for January were delivered by hand. They agreed to pay royalties before the company was even formed, so they still do. During this time, the business signs new contracts for output.

The payment date and bank account number are not the only parts of the story. The manager may notice that all three payments come at the same time. When you get paid for work you did before you started your business, it doesn’t become company income right away. That money comes in after the business is formed.

Also, putting a business payment into a personal account doesn’t make it income for that person. Now we need to look at the agreements, rights, and events that led to this point.

A big reason why artists are told to start a business before they get their first big deal is to have more control over their contracts and royalties. Setting up a formal company is just the start of talking about money, though. When a Canadian artist forms a company during the year, another question comes up: what tasks and funds belong to the company?

That difference can be shown with the help of financial records. The producer can identify the invoice sender and match it to the correct person or business. They can also check the names on all funding or marketing agreements and keep personal costs separate from business purchases. While Shopify payout records and DistroKid royalty statements can help show where deposits came from, they are not the same as the contracts that say who made the money.

Timing makes things even more difficult. For Canadian sole owners, the calendar year is usually used to report business income. A company, on the other hand, can have a different fiscal year end. The Canada Revenue Agency’s guidance on fiscal periods makes it easier to figure out which period applies. There are six months between the end of the tax year and the due date for a corporation’s T2 return. However, the tax balance is usually due earlier, usually within two or three months, depending on eligibility.

So, the producer might have to keep separate records for the months when they worked for themselves and for the company. An accountant can review contracts made before the business was formed, check whether business assets or agreements were transferred correctly, and help make sure that the same transaction isn’t missed or counted twice.

A Successful Year Shouldn’t End With Financial Confusion

Artists often know they’ve made progress when they have bigger audiences, fuller booking calendars, more streams, and deals they couldn’t get a year ago. Those dates are important, but they don’t say who is legally owed each payment.

In this case, the producer hasn’t changed into two different creative people just by incorporating. Even if you don’t file your taxes, the work, reputation, and audience may keep going. A growing company can better understand what it made, what it owes, and what needs to be fixed before the new year starts if it keeps this distinction clear.