Rapper 2 Chainz appears to have escaped serious injury following a crash involving his custom Tesla Cybertruck in Atlanta. The rapper shared Instagram footage late Sunday into Monday, November 23, showing the heavily damaged vehicle with a crushed front end, missing wheel, deployed airbags and debris scattered nearby.

The accident occurred after 2 Chainz attended a Pistons-Hawks game in Atlanta with his son, Halo Epps. Despite the extensive damage to the estimated $200,000 custom vehicle, the rapper appeared to walk away with minor injuries.