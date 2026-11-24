Marvel Studios has released the final trailer and poster for Avengers: Doomsday, ahead of its theatrical debut on December 18, 2026. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film brings together heroes from three universes to confront an unprecedented threat.

The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, and Patrick Stewart, among others.

Fans can also purchase tickets through the Disney+ app, with options to receive a mobile notification or scan an on-screen QR code to complete their purchase through Fandango. Disney+ subscribers can additionally explore the “Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday” collection featuring Marvel Cinematic Universe titles.

The film will screen nationwide, including in INFINITY VISION-certified Premium Large Format theaters.