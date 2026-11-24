Arlington homes come in every shape. A one-bedroom near the Ballston Metro, a Clarendon townhouse, and a brick colonial off Langston Boulevard need very different cleaning plans, and the company that suits one may not suit the others.

That’s why star ratings alone don’t help much. This guide compares eight cleaning companies that serve Arlington, using what each one publishes about its services, its people, and what happens if a clean falls short.

Key Takeaways

Every company here publishes service details for Arlington or the neighborhoods along its border. Confirm your exact address when you request a quote.

Look past the package name. Ask for the written task list and whether appliance interiors, baseboards, and interior windows are included.

Guarantees vary widely. One company on this list offers a free next-day re-clean, while others don’t publish a formal policy.

National data puts a standard clean at USD 140 to USD 220 per visit, but only a local quote reflects your home’s size and condition.

First visits often cost more than recurring visits because they take longer.

How We Chose These Arlington House Cleaning Services

We started with companies that list Arlington, or neighborhoods right on its border, in their published service areas. Then we checked each one’s own website or business listing for four things: the services offered, how staff are screened or insured, any stated guarantee, and how pricing and booking work.

We left out star ratings and review counts because they change weekly. Entries are not ranked by price. Services and policies can change, so confirm the details when you request an estimate.

What Should You Look for in an Arlington House Cleaning Service?

Start with the work your home actually needs. Regular cleaning keeps a tidy home on track, while a deep clean deals with buildup on grout, baseboards, and appliances. Many professional cleaning services break kitchens, bathrooms, and other areas into separate task lists, so ask for that breakdown before you compare quotes.

Then check the practical details that matter in Arlington. Ask about parking and building access if you live in a high-rise, how keys or door codes are handled, and whether the company works around remote-work schedules.

The Best House Cleaning Services in Arlington, VA

1. Maid Brigade

Based in: Alexandria, serving nearby neighborhoods including Potomac Yard, Arlandria, and Del Ray

Services: Regular cleaning (weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, or occasional), deep cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, apartment and condo cleaning, one-time cleaning, green cleaning, and office cleaning

What stands out:

Maid Brigade builds its service around thorough sanitation. Green cleaning comes standard with every visit, including the use of electrolyzed water, and customers can add PUREmist® disinfection as an optional service. Every employee is screened, trained, and insured, and the team lives in the same neighborhoods as its clients.

Good to know: Pricing comes through a free estimate. Households near the Arlington line should confirm their address is covered.

2. WellNest Professional Cleaning

Based in: Northern Virginia, serving Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, McLean, and Vienna

Services: Residential house cleaning and housekeeping

What stands out: WellNest is a family-owned residential cleaning company that says it serves nearly 350 homes on a recurring basis. It was the top vote-getter in ARLnow’s reader poll for the best cleaning service in Arlington.

Good to know: The company describes its service as built for busy families with kids, with online booking and free estimates.

3. The Maids in Alexandria, Arlington and DC

Based in: Alexandria, serving Arlington neighborhoods including Ballston, Clarendon, Crystal City, and Rosslyn

Services: One-time, recurring, deep, move-in and move-out, condo and apartment, green, and pet-owner cleaning

What stands out: This mother-and-daughter-run office has served the Alexandria area since 1989. Teams of three or four follow the brand’s 22-Step Cleaning Process® and use HEPA-filtered vacuums.

Good to know: Plans come in tiers, from Core (three rooms) to Ultimate Plus (all rooms plus bonus services).

4. Two Maids Arlington

Based in: Arlington

Services: Residential house cleaning

What stands out: This women-owned franchise is run by Mari Millard and Marnie Hammel. Its pay-for-performance model ties each cleaner’s pay to the rating customers give after every visit.

Good to know: The Arlington office partners with Cleaning for a Reason, which provides free house cleanings to people living with cancer.

5. The Cleaning Authority

Based in: Fairfax, serving Arlington homes from Clarendon townhouses to newer builds near Ballston

Services: House, apartment, and basement cleaning, move-in and move-out cleaning, one-time cleans, home disinfection, and oven and refrigerator cleaning

What stands out: It cleans with its Detail-Clean Rotation System® and green cleaning products. If you’re unhappy with any area, the team returns the next day to re-clean it for free.

Good to know: The office says it is fully bonded and insured, and you can get an instant price quote online.

6. Molly Maid of Washington, DC

Based in: Washington, DC, serving Arlington neighborhoods including Clarendon and Ballston

Services: Recurring, one-time, apartment and condo, move-in and move-out, special event, and eco-friendly cleaning

What stands out: The local team is fully insured, and every spring cleaning starts with a personalized consultation. Recurring visits can be weekly, bi-weekly, or on a custom schedule.

Good to know: Free in-home estimates are available, and the company says its online quote takes under two minutes.

7. Spekless Cleaning

Based in: Arlington

Services: Recurring and one-time house and apartment cleaning

What stands out: Spekless is a family-owned Arlington business founded in 2014. It pairs traditional maid service with online booking and digital communication, so scheduling and updates happen without phone tag.

Good to know: It’s a strong fit for apartment and condo residents who prefer to manage everything online.

8. Maid to Clean

Based in: Serving Arlington and Alexandria

Services: Residential and business cleaning

What stands out: This locally owned company has cleaned homes in Arlington and Alexandria since 1996. It says it is fully licensed and insured.

Good to know: It suits households that want a long-established local company rather than a national franchise.

How Much Does House Cleaning Cost in Arlington?

None of these companies publish a flat price list on the pages we reviewed, so a quote for your home is the only reliable number. For context, Housecall Pro reports a typical national range of USD 140 to USD 220 per visit for standard home cleaning and USD 220 to USD 400 for a move-in or move-out deep clean, based on customer data for the 12 months ending September 2026.

Your quote will depend on square footage, the number of bathrooms, current condition, and how often you book. The first visit often costs more because it brings the home up to a maintainable standard.

Questions to Ask Before You Book

Can I see the written task list for each visit?

Are appliance interiors, interior windows, or baseboards included or extra?

Is the first visit priced separately from recurring visits?

Will the same team return each time?

What happens if a task is missed, and how soon must I report it?

Do you supply your own cleaning products, and can you use fragrance-free options on request?

Conclusion

The best house cleaning service in Arlington depends on your home and your routine. A condo near the Metro, a family home with pets, and a townhouse with stone counters each call for different priorities.

Shortlist two or three companies, send each the same description of your home, and compare the written scopes side by side before you compare prices. A clear task list and an agreed follow-up process matter as much as the hourly rate.

FAQ

What is the best house cleaning service in Arlington, VA?

There’s no single best choice. The right company depends on your home’s size, condition, and schedule, so compare written task lists and guarantees from two or three providers.

How much does a house cleaner cost in Arlington?

National data puts a standard clean at about USD 140 to USD 220 per visit, but Arlington quotes vary with home size, condition, and frequency.

Do Arlington cleaning companies bring their own supplies?

Most professional companies bring their own products and equipment. Ask in advance if you want them to use your products or fragrance-free options.

Should I book a deep clean before recurring service?

Often, yes. Many companies recommend or require a more detailed first visit if your home has visible buildup, then switch to maintenance cleaning.

How do I know if a cleaning company serves my address?

Check the company’s published service area, then confirm your exact address when you request a quote, especially if you live near the Arlington and Alexandria border.