A new D’Angelo record is playing in the Grand Theft Auto streets. The single “Kamikazi” was approved by the late singer before he passed.

According to Rolling Stone, D’Angelo used to play another Rockstar Games product, Red Dead Redemption, eventually leading to the collaboration. “He would come in here [Rockstar’s New York city office] and just play the game. We weren’t even talking about doing music,” Ivan Pavlovich, director of music and audio at Rockstar Games, told Rolling Stone.

Billboard then confirmed the release via a statement from D’Angelo’s brother Luther Archer, Jr.: