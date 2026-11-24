A new D’Angelo record is playing in the Grand Theft Auto streets. The single “Kamikazi” was approved by the late singer before he passed.
According to Rolling Stone, D’Angelo used to play another Rockstar Games product, Red Dead Redemption, eventually leading to the collaboration. “He would come in here [Rockstar’s New York city office] and just play the game. We weren’t even talking about doing music,” Ivan Pavlovich, director of music and audio at Rockstar Games, told Rolling Stone.
Billboard then confirmed the release via a statement from D’Angelo’s brother Luther Archer, Jr.:
“It is still hard for so many of us to accept, but it has been a little over a year since we lost my brother Michael, who you know as D’Angelo. When it came to his art he was infinitely principled — he was an unshakeable force of artistic integrity and supreme aptitude. He was a singular genius and we are profoundly blessed to have shared our time with him — his undeniable gift from God was powerful beyond any words I can find.
I have been given from Michael an incredibly daunting task in overseeing the release of his posthumous works. It is a mission that must be taken on with the exacting standards and integrity that our beloved would’ve insisted upon. Fully without compromise. To that end we, the Estate of Michael D’Angelo Archer, in pursuit of the infinite impact of his life’s work and in accordance with his wishes, are proud to announce the release of his song …
Michael approved this track in its current form in November of 2024 to be released as part of Grand Theft Auto VI. He was a tremendous admirer of Rockstar Games and a past collaborator of theirs, and he was enthusiastic (to say the least) to have this record included in the game and released to a wide audience as a single. “Kamikazi” was produced by D’Angelo himself, alongside Slingbaum and engineer/trusted ally Ben Kane.
It features performances from D’Angelo and Slingbaum alongside Yussef Dayes (drums on the left) and the late legendary James Gadson (drums on the right). The cover artwork was done by Andre Trenier, the prodigal brother of Michael’s mentor and long time manager, Dominque Trenier. We look forward to sharing more of my brother’s legacy with you and thank all of the fans for the much felt love.”